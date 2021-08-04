Circle Theatre to perform ‘funniest farce ever written’

Circle Theatre will present “Noises Off,” a comedic play called “the funniest farce ever written” at 7:30 p.m. between Aug. 12-18 at Aquinas College’s Performing Arts Center, 1703 Robinson Road SE, Grand Rapids.

The play, directed by Tom Kaechele, is about is a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing the play-within-the-play called “Nothing’s On.” In addition to the nightly showings, a matinee performance will take place at 3 p.m. Aug. 22.

“Do you need a laugh after the year you’ve had?” said CJ Namenye Wood, who plays Belinda/Flavia in the production. “Do you need a cathartic experience? Do you wish to be taken out of yourself, and, preferably, not put back again? Well, there is no funnier farce than ‘Noises Off’ — it’s the perfect escape.”

“‘Noises Off’ is a show that operates like a perfectly malfunctioning machine,” said Zach Avery, who plays Tim.

Tickets, between $26 and $30, are on sale at Circle Theatre’s website. There is a 50% discount for students, active military and their families with a valid ID. Tickets also will be available on the day of each performance at the box office.