Gun Lake Casino announces $300M hotel expansion project

Gun Lake Tribe and Gun Lake Casino revealed its $300 million expansion project plan to turn the casino’s property into a hotel resort.

The casino expansion plan will add approximately 250,000 square feet to extend the property going west toward U.S.-131. It will be the home of a 250 key four-diamond hotel with suites and rooms for guests. The amenities will include a fully enclosed glass-domed pool, hot tub and private cabanas. There also will be a nighttime scene featuring live music, DJs, dancing space and more.

The expansion project is a part of continued development on master planning and infrastructure required to create an entertainment facility. The hotel construction is expected to begin at the end of the summer and the work on the designs for phase five will begin immediately upon completion.

“We are proud of the continued growth of Gun Lake Casino, which is directly connected to the outstanding effort of our team members,” said Bob Peters, tribal chairman. “The tribe remains steadfastly committed to reinvesting in our collective future for the benefit of tribal citizens, team members and the local community. This will provide even more employment opportunities and enhance Gun Lake Casino’s position as a tourism driver for western Michigan.”

“It is with great pride that we reveal the largest expansion in Gun Lake Casino’s history. (Monday’s) announcement demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the reputation as a leading entertainment and gaming destination in Michigan,” said Sal Semola, president and chief operating officer of Gun Lake Casino. “As a vital business in Allegan County, we recognize our ability to invest in our local community. The elevation of our offered amenities drives our economy through tourism and directly impacts the livelihood of local citizens through the development of new job opportunities.”

More updates about Gun Lake Casino’s expansions will be released in the coming months.