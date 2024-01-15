Ways to beat the winter blahs

You hear it all the time: “The way to maintain your mental state is through regular exercise.” But Old Man Winter can really put a damper on that. The lack of sunlight and feeling “cooped up” can lead to a case of the blahs. Some people suffer from a type of depression known as SAD (Seasonal Affective Disorder) in the wintertime. If you believe you have SAD, seek help from a medical professional.

Not everyone who’s feeling a bit down because it’s been a month since they’ve seen the sun and haven’t been on their daily walk since November is suffering from SAD.

Self-care and staying active are the two main ways to wipe away the winter woes. Here are our suggestions:

Self Care