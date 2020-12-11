Let it snow

Michigan winters are extremely beautiful — ice glistening from tree branches, snowflake-peppered skies and all white everything — and you don’t have to leave the city to enjoy a winter activity-filled weekend. A blanket of snow transforms Indian Trails Golf Course, 2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, into a winter wonderland for snowshoeing, fat tire biking and cross-country skiing.

“The quiet you get out in the snow in the winter is so incredibly relaxing and you feel like you are out in nature when in actuality you are right in town,” said Craig Kooienga, senior greenskeeper at Indian Trails Golf Course. “You just feel really removed from everything — there’s a stillness and a quiet, there’s a therapeutic quality to it.”

Indian Trails sits on 100 acres of land including almost a five-mile trail for biking, a two-mile loop for snowshoeing and the freedom to roam in-between the two for cross-country skiers. It’s also budget-friendly; you can purchase a day pass for $3 or a season pass for $15. Indian Trails also offers snowshoe rentals, but you will have to bring your own cross-country skis or fat tire bike to hit the trails here.

Indian Trails offers a great atmosphere for families, nature enthusiasts and snow admirers. Enjoy the chilly, crisp air and the scene of frost-bitten trees, then head inside the clubhouse for a hot cocoa or a cold beer.

Following a day outdoors, pack up your equipment and head to one of several nearby restaurants.

Bosna Express, 128 28th St. SW, a modern Mediterranean restaurant that brings together the cuisine of Bosnia with influences from surrounding countries like Turkey, Greece and Central Europe. This is also the place to go if you’d like to indulge in European beers. On the menu, you’ll find gyros, kebabs, burgers and skewers.

Sushi Kuni also is nearby, 2901 Breton Road SE, offering fun rolls like the Harry Potter, Hotlanta and Caterpillar, along with other popular Japanese and Korean menu items.