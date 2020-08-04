A guide for Grand Rapids newbies

Grand Rapids newbies 1 of 6

If you are new to Grand Rapids or know someone who is, the resources below are great ways to get acclimated to the community.

Experience Grand Rapids is a marketing organization focused on attracting visitors to Grand Rapids and sharing the many unique things it has to offer. You’ll find things to do, restaurant listings, an events calendar, blogs filled with information on everything from where to brunch to where to score the best tacos and more. This website is packed with information, but it’s also easy to navigate.

Relocating can be hard, especially if you have a family. Hello West Michigan seeks to make the experience easier by providing resources to help the whole family settle in once they arrive. From the how-tos of relocating to the social opportunities available, Hello West Michigan is here to help. If you want to move but haven’t scored a job yet, this also is a great resource to help with your job search.

Grand Rapids has many recreation leagues, from more formal groups through the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department to resident-organized running groups, fitness clubs and sports teams. Whatever your hobby, you are likely to find a group to join and the opportunity to meet new friends. Most of these groups have active social media pages.

Neighborhood identity is important in Grand Rapids, and each of the city’s neighborhoods has its own distinct feel. If you are looking for a place to live or you’re settling into a new neighborhood, a great resource is its neighborhood association — most of the community’s neighborhoods have one and some are more robust than others. Check out our article later this month for an introduction to a few of Grand Rapids’ neighborhoods, too. These groups usually have social media accounts worth following as well.

For working moms, momHIVE is a great way to meet other mothers in the community. This co-working space provides onsite child care so you can focus on projects and tasks while still having your kids close by. It is a membership-based organization that offers a handful of other benefits as well, including the opportunity to socialize with other working moms in the community.