Michiganders decreased exercise and increased TV time during pandemic, survey says

While cutting down exercise by 33%, Michigan residents also confessed to watching more TV than before the stay-home order earlier this year.

The average Michigan resident watched 489 hours of TV during the lockdown, or 44 hours per week. This compares to only 262 hours over a comparable pre-lockdown period. In addition, 57% of Michigan residents surveyed say they’ve enjoyed being lazy during lockdown, and half of those working from home admitted to watching TV during work hours.

Despite these numbers, Michigan wasn’t the worst offender for limiting exercise and watching TV. Vermont, the laziest state surveyed, reduced exercise by 67%, and Nevada accumulated the most TV time with 519 hours, or 47 per week.

Ezvid Wiki, a video wiki, software and media company, polled nearly 4,000 Americans to compile these statistics and discover how exercise and TV habits changed during the pandemic.

To view results across the U.S., click here for an interactive map.