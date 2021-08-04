Grand Rapids ranks in top 50 for carless weekend trips

The city of Grand Rapids ranked as the 43rd best city to take a carless weekend trip in a study of the 150 biggest cities in the U.S., according to LawnStarter.
The only other Michigan city on the list, Detroit, ranked 113th. Grand Rapids ranked 33rd in the having fun category, 47th in getting around and 67th in COVID-19 safety.
The list was created with things to do, public transport and COVID-19 vaccination rate metrics taken into consideration. Each city received a score out of 100 points for each of the six categories, and LawnStarter averaged them to get an overall score.
The top 10 best cities for a carless weekend trip are:
- San Francisco, California
2. Seattle, Washington
3. Oakland, California
4. Portland, Oregon
5. Madison, Wisconsin
6. San Jose, California
7. Minneapolis, Minnesota
8. Fremont, California
9. Boston, Massachusetts
10. Santa Rosa, California
The top 10 worst cities for a carless weekend trip are:
150. Mobile, Alabama
149. Shreveport, Louisiana
148. Montgomery, Alabama
147. Birmingham, Alabama
146. Memphis, Tennessee
145. Grand Prairie, Texas
144. Jacksonville, Florida
143. Columbus, Georgia
142. Little Rock, Arkansas
141. Wichita, Kansas
