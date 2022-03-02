GRAM director transitioning out

Following more than a decade at the helm of the Grand Rapids Art Museum, Dana Friis-Hansen announced he will leave his role as director and CEO at the beginning of next year.

Friis-Hansen joined the museum in 2011, three years after the new building opened in the middle of downtown at 101 Monroe Center. In his time, he helped make the museum a more sustainable and equitable part of the community.

In his post-GRAM life, Friis-Hansen will return to a prior love of independent curating, writing and research, according to a statement.

“It has been my honor to serve our incredible community and call Grand Rapids ‘home’ over the past decade. It has been a privilege to work with a talented and creative staff, a knowledgeable and committed board of trustees, and a base of generous and kindhearted donors, members and volunteers, all of whom made our accomplishments at GRAM possible,” Friis-Hansen said. “I’m confident to be leaving the museum in good hands and poised for a successful future.”

His time leading the museum will be celebrated on Sept. 9 at the Live Artfully event.

A national search is ongoing to find his replacement.

Monster beers

A local brewery is now in the hands of an energy drink company.

Monster Beverage Corp., which makes Monster Energy Drinks, announced it was acquiring CANarchy, the craft beer collective that owns Perrin Brewing in Comstock Park.

CANarchy also includes Oskar Blues and Cigar City Brewing, among other brands across the U.S. Monster’s deal is reportedly worth $330 million.

CANarchy acquired Perrin in 2015.