Taco and Tequila Fest will return to LMCU Ballpark

A celebration of Michigan’s best tacos, tequila and tasty cuisine will be held this spring.

The Taco and Tequila Festival — presented by Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort and hosted by Outlier Events, the West Michigan Whitecaps and the Whitecaps Community Foundation — will be held from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the LMCU Ballpark, at 4500 W. River Drive NE in Grand Rapids.

The previous Taco and Tequila event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outlier Events is the company behind other events across the country, including the Donut and Beer Fest and Michigan’s Mac and Cheese Festival.

The Taco and Tequila Festival will feature Mexican cuisine sampling, tequila selections from around the world, mixed drinks from local vendors, and international beer and dessert samples.

Also on tap are performances from mariachi bands, yard games, inflatables and Lucha Libre wrestling. The best taco vendor will be crowned via a people’s choice vote at the event.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring this event back to this community,” said festival founder Brian Colopy. “This event has sold out every year, but we were blown away by how Grand Rapids responded in 2020. We can’t wait to finally bring this fest to life this May.”

All ages are welcome to attend Taco and Tequila Fest, and children 3 and younger will receive free admission.

Attendance is limited, and tickets will be required for entry. Options include:

$55 VIP admission with one-hour early entry, five taco samples, and 10 tequila or mixed drink samples

$40 general admission with three taco samples and five tequila or mixed drink samples

$30 “Just the Tacos” option with three taco samples and soda or water for children and designated drivers

People can sign up now to receive early access to tickets before they go on sale to the general public on March 24.

More information and signups for the priority access list are at tacoandtequilafestmi.com.