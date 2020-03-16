Former fighter opening Brazilian jiujitsu academy downtown

A mixed martial arts school is opening this week.

Daniel Gracie Grand Rapids recently leased a 3,750-square-foot space at 131 S. Division Ave., Grand Rapids, according to NAI Wisinski of West Michigan.

The Brazilian jiujitsu academy will offer a variety of classes, including muay thai, kettlebell fitness, kids BJJ, MMA striking, as well as open-mat opportunities.

Co-owners Cody Hier and Miguel Diaz have operated the Pennsylvania Academy for over 10 years and are looking forward to building a jiujitsu community in downtown Grand Rapids.

“We are excited to open our academy in the heart of Grand Rapids where all the activity is. Our academy will provide a safe, laid-back place for our clients,” Hier said.

Hier and Diaz are professional MMA fighters and still fight competitively. They both will be instructors at the academy along with Phil Joseph, who will instruct the children’s wrestling program.

Daniel Gracie Grand Rapids will host a soft opening class at 6:30 p.m. March 16 with plans for a grand opening, featuring Gracie in person, on May 2.

Daniel Gracie Grand Rapids will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

NAIWWM Agents Todd Leinberger, Mary Anne Wisinski-Rosely and Jason Makowski negotiated the lease. Leinberger represented the tenant, while Wisinksi-Rosely and Makowski represented the landlord.