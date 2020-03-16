Founders to release new offering in Barrel-Aged Series

Más Agave Grapefruit 1 of 3

Founders Brewing Co. is heading south of the border next month.

Más Agave Grapefruit by Founders will be the newest addition to the brewery’s Barrel-Aged Series beginning in April.

The limited-release beer presents a new take on Founders’ popular Más Agave, inspired by the classic margarita cocktail. Más Agave is an imperial gose brewed with agave, lime and sea salt before being aged in tequila barrels.

For this new release, grapefruit is added after the aging process to give a taste reminiscent of the tequila-based cocktail, the Paloma.

“It’s no secret that I love a well-made margarita, but I’ve really fallen in love with the Paloma as of late,” said Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki. “Grapefruit is just so refreshing, and it especially tantalizes my palate when it’s combined with tequila and salt. Those delicious flavors served as inspiration for Más Agave Grapefruit — another tequila cocktail brought to life in the world of barrel-aged beer.”

Más Agave Grapefruit will be available in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft beginning April 8 in the Grand Rapids taproom and on April 9 in the Detroit taproom.

It will begin shipping out to Founders’ entire distribution network the week of April 13. Más Agave Grapefruit will not be available on draft in Utah.

Regular Más Agave will return to Founders’ Barrel-Aged Series lineup in tandem with Más Agave Grapefruit.

Like Más Agave Grapefruit, it will be available in four-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft April 8 in the Grand Rapids taproom and on April 9 in the Detroit taproom. It will also start shipping to the brewery’s entire distribution network in mid-April.