Trade Route Remembered

The Eastown neighborhood has formally recognized a historic footpath used by the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, unveiling an educational sign that highlights the tribe’s cultural and historical presence in the area.

More than 200 years ago, members of the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians carried goods along a 10-mile footpath linking their villages with others at the confluence of the Grand and Thornapple rivers. The path, which ran along what are now Fulton Street, Lake Drive and Robinson Road, was a vital trade route for Ottawa farmers and hunters.

On Monday, Oct. 27, the Eastown neighborhood marked this history with the unveiling of an educational sign at 1405 Robinson Road SE. Tribal members and local residents gathered to honor the significance of the footpath and the enduring presence of the Grand River Bands in the Grand Rapids area. In the coming months, a Michigan Historical Marker will be installed at the site.

“The Grand River Bands have a long and storied history in West Michigan, and we are looking forward to the recognition of this site, which is an important part of history,” said Ron Yob, chairman of the Grand River Bands. “I’m grateful to our partner organizations on this effort and am excited to share this part of our history with the community.”

The sign, installed in a circular planter at the corner of Lake Drive and Robinson Road during the Plaster Creek Stewards annual Community Planting Day on Oct. 11, provides historical context for visitors. Neighbors and tribal members planted native vegetation in the planter as part of the event.

Steve Staggs, program coordinator at the Eastown Community Association (ECA) and a professional historian, brought the idea of memorializing the footpath to the association’s board. The ECA partnered with the tribe to secure funding through Experience GR’s Discover Tourism Grant Program, which supports projects that enhance neighborhoods, benefit residents and attract visitors.

“The Eastown Community Association is incredibly proud to help highlight the historical significance of the area and recognize the longtime importance of the Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians in our community,” Staggs said. “We’re honored to partner with the tribe and showcase its connection to our neighborhood so future generations can continue to learn about our local history.”

The path itself carries layers of history. In the 1800s, a trading post operated near the confluence of the Grand and Thornapple rivers, in present-day Ada. In 1931, city workers uncovered human remains and funerary objects associated with the Grand River Bands in Wilcox Park, located a few blocks east of Robinson Road and Lake Drive.

The tribe has advocated for federal recognition for more than three decades, first filing a notice to petition with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs in 1994. Recognition would provide access to social services, education, housing, elder care, and the ability to exercise treaty rights, benefits currently afforded only to federally recognized tribes.

The new sign and forthcoming historical marker aim to ensure that visitors and residents alike can see and understand the enduring presence and contributions of the Grand River Bands in the Grand Rapids area.