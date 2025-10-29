Seasonal parking restrictions start Saturday

You know the drill — it’s time to start setting that reminder to move your car across the street. Seasonal parking rules return Saturday, Nov. 1, on many Grand Rapids neighborhood streets.

Every year, odd-even and same-side parking restrictions go into effect to help city crews clear leaves, tree debris and, soon enough, snow. The rules make it easier for sweepers and plows to keep neighborhood roads safe and passable through the fall and winter months. They also help ensure one lane stays open for residents, emergency vehicles and city services.

“We need the community’s help as we work to clear streets of leaves and other tree debris that naturally fall into the road,” said John Gorney, the city’s public works director. “Following the parking restrictions allows us to effectively clean the streets and ensures we don’t have flooded streets this winter due to clogged catch basins.”

The seasonal rules take effect at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 1 each year — snow or no snow — and last until 11:59 p.m. April 1. Streets with restrictions have posted odd-even or same-side parking signs.

Here’s a quick refresher:

Odd-even parking means that on even-numbered days, from 1 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can’t park on the odd-numbered side of the street. On odd-numbered days, during those same hours, parking is prohibited on the even-numbered side. From 6 p.m. to 1 a.m., you can park on both sides unless signs say otherwise.

Same-side parking means residents must park only on the designated side of the street from Nov. 1 through April 1. On some narrower streets, there may be no parking allowed at all.

According to the city’s Mobile GR Department, vehicles parked in violation of these rules may be ticketed. The city enforces these regulations whether or not there’s snow on the ground, so to avoid a $20 fine, keep an eye on those street signs.

Need to report a parking issue?

Use the “grcity 311” app (available for iOS and Android)

Submit a report online at grandrapidsmi.gov/services/report-a-parking-complaint

Or call 311 or 616-456-3000 anytime

For a full map of streets with odd-even or one-side parking restrictions, click here.