Tips for a safe (and fun) Halloween

Halloween night in Grand Rapids and East Grand Rapids brings out the best of fall—costumed kids darting down sidewalks, glowing pumpkins on every porch, and the laughter of excited trick-or-treaters drifting through the leaves. Before your little ghost, goblin, or superhero heads out for a night of candy collecting, check out these safety tips from the Grand Rapids Police Department:

1. Stick to recommended hours.

Trick-or-treating is safest between 6 and 8 p.m.

2. Keep the lights on.

Turn on your porch light at dusk to welcome trick-or-treaters, and only visit homes that are lit.

3. Buddy up.

Young children should be accompanied by a parent or trusted adult, while older kids should stick with friends.

4. Be bright, not frightening.

Light-colored or reflective costumes help drivers see your little monsters. Make sure masks don’t block vision.

5. Carry a light.

A flashlight or glow stick makes it easier to see—and be seen.

6. Cross carefully.

Use sidewalks whenever possible and cross streets at corners or crosswalks. Cover one side of the street at a time before turning back.

7. Stay outside and check your loot.

Never enter a stranger’s home or car, even for candy, and wait until an adult has checked treats before anyone digs in.

Bonus tip for drivers: Take it slow—expect excited kids crossing in unexpected places.

Whether you’re walking your mini wizard through the neighborhood or chauffeuring your teenage Dracula to a trunk-or-treat, a little extra care ensures a Halloween that’s safe, sweet, and just spooky enough.