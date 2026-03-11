Grand Rapids residents turn ideas into action

In Grand Rapids, some of the city’s most meaningful community projects start not at City Hall, but around kitchen tables, in neighborhood meetings and among neighbors with a simple idea. This year, the city is investing $40,000 to help bring those ideas to life, funding 14 resident-led projects through its Neighborhood Match Fund that aim to strengthen connections, celebrate culture and build a deeper sense of belonging across the city.

City officials say the Neighborhood Match Fund is intended to help residents turn ideas into action while building stronger, more inclusive communities. Applications are reviewed by a jury for completeness and alignment with the program’s goals, including advancing social justice and inclusion. Once proposals are approved, project leaders work with the Neighborhood Match Fund team to refine the scope of their events, clarify program requirements and develop outreach strategies that encourage broad participation and community impact.

The newest round of projects reflects the diversity of experiences and priorities found throughout the city.

Among the funded initiatives is Innovative Literacy Solutions’ Innovative Code Cohort, a three-week coding accelerator designed to introduce aspiring technologists from underserved communities to the fundamentals of front-end web development. Led by professional software engineers, the program emphasizes hands-on learning in a supportive and collaborative environment and is scheduled to begin in June.

Water safety will be the focus of “Swim 1922,” a program hosted by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. on June 20. The initiative aims to educate at-risk youth and their families about water safety, a critical life skill that organizers hope will help prevent drowning and increase awareness around aquatic safety.

Students will also take part in leadership development through the Grand Rapids Initiative for Leaders’ Cross Cultural Leadership Service Projects. The program will bring together 25 students from across the city for training focused on community capacity building and social justice. Participants will then design and implement service projects that raise awareness and strengthen community engagement. The event takes place March 29.

Some projects focus on the simple power of gathering around a meal. Benevolent Whispers’ “From Scratch,” scheduled for May 17, will host a community dinner for 50 residents. Through shared food, live cooking and guided conversation, the event is designed to reduce emotional isolation and help neighbors build meaningful connections.

Food will also serve as a cultural bridge at Elohim Global Ministries’ Annual African Cultural Music Celebration on April 23. The event will feature a community dinner highlighting African cuisine alongside music and storytelling. Refugees will share their experiences living in camps across Africa, their journeys to Michigan and what it has been like settling in Grand Rapids.

Neighborhood traditions are also part of the mix. The Fulton Heights Neighborhood Association will host its Fulton Heights Neighborhood Pancake Breakfast on April 1, inviting residents to gather over a warm meal and celebrate their community.

A citywide celebration of Black history and culture will take center stage on June 19 with the Grand Rapids Community Juneteenth Parade and Celebration. The daylong event in the city’s Third Ward will include a parade and a series of cultural activities centered on unity, art and music while honoring the legacy of Black freedom.

Outdoor recreation and environmental stewardship come together in “Grand River Roundup: Fireworks Paddle,” organized by I Live Here. Scheduled for July 4, the guided kayaking event will allow participants to experience the city’s Independence Day fireworks from the Grand River while promoting appreciation for the river and accessible outdoor recreation. The evening will conclude with a gathering along the illuminated riverfront path at Canal Park.

Preparing local families for the school year is the goal of In the Image SHOES 2026, organized by Matthew 25:40 Heartside Inc., which operates as In the Image. On Aug. 12, the event will provide free athletic shoes to kindergarten through fifth-grade students in Grand Rapids while connecting families with school supplies, community resources and support services to help ease back-to-school expenses.

Inclusivity is the focus of Aim to Inspire’s “A Prom for Me,” a dance designed specifically for members of the special needs community. The May 16 celebration will feature music, food, refreshments and fellowship in an environment created to ensure all participants feel welcome and celebrated.

Another gathering centered on connection will take place May 2 through “Conversations from the Heart: Soup, Salad, Sandwiches and Solidarity.” The event will invite neighbors to share a meal while building relationships, reducing stigma and encouraging understanding across the community.

Art and creativity will spill into neighborhood yards during the Creston Neighborhood Backyard Art Crawl on May 9. The event will transform residents’ yards into small art markets and workshop spaces, encouraging neighbors to move throughout the neighborhood while engaging with artists and hands-on creative activities.

Health and wellness will take center stage July 17 at the Exalta Health Resource Fair. Organized by Exalta Health, the family-friendly event will connect residents with essential health care services, information and community resources while promoting health equity and awareness.

Young creatives will also have an opportunity to develop new skills at the Sew Spring Break Sewing Camp on April 7. During the camp, students will explore artistic expression by designing and creating functional sewing projects while learning practical skills they can continue to use at home.

Together, the projects highlight the wide range of ways residents are working to strengthen community ties in Grand Rapids — whether through culture, education, creativity or simply sharing time together.

City officials say the next opportunity to apply for Neighborhood Match Fund support will open later this year. Proposals for the next round of funding will be accepted from June 1 through June 30 for projects scheduled between September and February.