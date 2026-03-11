LaughFest returns with five days of comedy for a cause

Laughter takes center stage in Grand Rapids this week as the 16th annual LaughFest brings five days of stand-up, improv and variety shows to venues across the city—and beyond.

The festival kicks off Wednesday, March 11, with the Misfit Variety Show at 7 p.m. at Villa Banquet Bar, featuring stand-up comedians whose credits include HBO, Comedy Central, Second City and Don’t Tell Comedy, alongside West Michigan performers. Opening night also includes the Cancer Survivors Showcase at 7 p.m. at Midtown, where local comedians who have experienced cancer share their stories through humor.

LaughFest continues through Sunday, March 15, with more than 30 free and ticketed events across 10 venues in Grand Rapids and Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino Resort. This year’s festival features headliners Adam Ray and Monét X Change, along with a mix of returning favorites and new shows making their LaughFest debut.

Among the new additions for 2026 are the Michigan Mashup Variety Show, Breaking the News: Improv Comedy and Carl Sobel and the North Kent Comedy Team. Fan favorites also return, including The Dirty Show, the Clean Comedy Showcase, Cooking & Comedy, Sunday Night Funnies, Pop Scholars improv, River City Improv and The Comedy Project’s new sketch show. Family-friendly programming and free community events—from improv and kids’ comedy to Gospel Fest—are also part of the lineup.

“For 16 years, LaughFest has brought our community together to remind us that laughter is a powerful part of emotional health and well-being,” said Wendy Wigger, president and CEO of Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids. “We’re thrilled to welcome comedians, like Adam Ray and Monét X Change, to this year’s LaughFest lineup of over 30 events. Whether it’s improv, stand-up, family-friendly, or anything goes comedy, LaughFest truly offers something for everyone while supporting our free cancer and grief emotional health support programs in West Michigan.”

Proceeds from LaughFest benefit the free cancer and grief emotional health support programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

Tickets and the full lineup are available at laughfestgr.org.

Following the festival, Gilda’s Club will host its annual Red Door Gala on March 25 at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. The fundraiser will feature comedians Brad Upton and Tammy Pescatelli.