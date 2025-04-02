City Celebrates 175 Years with Year-Long Festivities

Grand Rapids is turning the page on a monumental chapter in its history, marking 175 years since its incorporation as a city. This milestone is more than a date on the calendar; it’s a reflection of a vibrant community’s evolution, from its Indigenous roots to its transformation into one of the most dynamic cities in the Midwest.

As many long-time residents know, the area now known as Grand Rapids was originally called Owashtenong by the Anishinaabeg—comprising the Odawa, Ojibwe, and Bodéwadmi peoples. In 1826, French trader Louis Campau established a trading post here, and in 1831, he purchased 72 acres from the federal government, naming it Grand Rapids in recognition of the powerful rapids of the Grand River, which is soon to be restored to its former glory.

Fast forward to April 2, 1850, when Grand Rapids officially became a city, with a modest population of just 2,686. The years that followed saw the city grow in both size and significance. In 1916, Grand Rapids adopted a home-rule charter and implemented a commission-manager government structure, one of the very first in the nation—a bold step forward for the city’s governance and leadership.

To celebrate this extraordinary milestone, the City of Grand Rapids is inviting residents and visitors alike to partake in a year-long celebration that will honor the rich history, growth, and future of this beloved city. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or a newcomer, there are countless ways to join in the festivities and show your Grand Rapids pride.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with our community,” said Doug Mattews, assistant city manager. “Grand Rapids has such a storied past and a bright future. We can’t wait to share these special moments with everyone throughout the year and are eager to see how the community proudly adopts the logo and incorporates the celebration into their branding and special events of their own throughout the year. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey to celebrate 175 years of community, culture, and progress in Grand Rapids!”

The celebration kicks off with a spectacular official birthday party, presented by Consumers Energy, on Saturday, June 7, at Rosa Parks Circle. This community-centered event promises to be the first of many throughout the year, setting the tone for the exciting lineup of activities to come.

In collaboration with the Grand Rapids Public Museum, the city will also unveil a traveling mobile museum exhibit titled “175 Pictures for 175 Years.” This exhibit will take a visual journey through Grand Rapids’ rich past, showcasing pivotal moments in the city’s history. The exhibit will travel to various locations across the city, offering residents and visitors an interactive way to explore and reflect on Grand Rapids’ evolution.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, digital engagement will play a major role. The City is planning a series of online contests and collaborations, so be sure to stay connected via social media channels. Share your memories and celebrations with the hashtag #175GR, and be part of a visual timeline that reflects the community’s pride and participation.

The 175th Anniversary Celebration Committee, with key partners such as ArtPrize, Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. (DGRI), and Experience Grand Rapids, is working tirelessly to bring a wide array of events and initiatives to life. Among the committee’s many projects, one key initiative includes the official anniversary logo, which businesses, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to incorporate into their own celebrations, merchandise, and branding throughout the year. The logo is available for free use under Creative Commons licensing on the City’s website at grandrapidsmi.gov/GR175-Logos.

The City has also partnered with local institutions such as the Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives, Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce, Grand Rapids Public Library, Grand Rapids Public Museum, and the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to ensure this anniversary is inclusive, community-driven, and a true reflection of all that Grand Rapids represents.

For event details, contests, and information on how you can get involved, visit the anniversary hub at www.175GR.com. Keep an eye on the City’s social media for updates throughout the year, and let’s come together to celebrate 175 years of Grand Rapids—past, present, and future.