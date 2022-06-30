City to host marketplace party

Grand Rapids will host a park party in celebration of this year’s neighborhood summit.

The Summit Marketplace Park Party will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Garfield Park, 250 Burton St. SE in Grand Rapids.

Attendees can enjoy community resource tables, local diverse vendors, opportunities to learn about and engage with city and community initiatives, and entertainment and activities for the entire family.

“Building on the success of last year’s Summit Marketplace featuring over 30 diverse vendors, we are excited to bring the marketplace to Garfield Park and add additional resources and fun activities,” said Stacy Stout, director of the Grand Rapids Office of Equity and Engagement.

This year’s Grand Rapids Neighborhood Summit on May 21 brought residents and stakeholders together to focus on the Building Equitable and Healthy Communities theme.

The event featured a keynote presentation, workshops, lunchtime activities, Anishinaabe drum presentations and special recognition of Grand Rapids residents for their leadership with Neighborhood Match Fund projects.

“Summit gives neighbors a chance to connect, have fun, learn about a variety of topics and opportunities to make a positive impact in Grand Rapids, and access goods and services provided by local vendors,” Stout said.

More information on the Grand Rapid Neighborhood Summit is here.