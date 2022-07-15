Zoo welcomes new calf for Cow Appreciation Day

John Ball Zoo added a new member to its petting zoo: a miniature calf.

The miniature highland calf arrived July 12, just in time for Cow Appreciation Day.

The zoo invited members of the community to vote for the new calf’s name, and it was decided the calf will be referred to as Pumpkin.

Pumpkin, born June 21, was donated by local Michigan farm 2 Men & A Hen, which is owned and operated by Ryan and Christopher Thatcher.

Pumpkin currently is being bottle fed until he is old enough to be weaned.

“We are very excited to introduce Pumpkin to West Michigan,” said Dan Hemmann, area curator. “It’s important for children to learn about animals that are found locally, as well as around the world.”

Pumpkin currently is in quarantine and under the eye of the zoo’s veterinary team until mid-August, when he will join the goats and sheep in the petting zoo.