GR filmmakers score Thanksgiving Day premiere on BET+

Grand Rapids residents will have an extra reason — apart from the big football game — to turn on the television this Thanksgiving. Local filmmakers are stepping into the national spotlight as “Son of a Preacher” makes its BET+ debut, bringing a homegrown story to a national stage.

On the heels of the September 4th release of “Holy Hustle” on BET+, Grand-Rapids based, and Black woman-owned Branch Out Productions is celebrating the premier of another movie, “Son of Preacher,” hitting BET+ this fall.

Set against the backdrop of a megachurch empire, “Son of a Preacher” explores the tension between faith, love, and material comfort as a young man faces a choice– remain tethered to the privilege and power he’s always known, or risk it all for romance.

Stories like this are what Branch Out Productions seeks to tell–tales of the complexities of faith and family, of conflict and community. The production company was founded by Lisa Mathis, Lisa King and Andola Mathis to serve a very specific purpose.

“Our team saw a need–and wanted to fill it,” King said. “The origin really started with Lisa, Andola, and me being active in our communities, making sure people with diverse voices had a seat at the table. Branch Out Productions became the natural continuation of that work. It grew into a company because we knew there was a real gap in whose stories were being told, and we wanted to change that–what better way to amplify a message than through storytelling,” she continued. “Too often, diverse voices weren’t being invited into the room. Branch Out was built to ensure that not only are those voices included, but they’re amplified on a global stage. We wanted to show that meaningful, authentic stories don’t just come out of Hollywood–they can spring from right here in West Michigan.”

Branch Out Productions is a fitting name for a company whose philosophy is anchored in the belief that growth comes from embracing new ideas while staying true to your origins.

“The name, Branch Out, of course, reflects exactly that–the belief that you can grow beyond where you started; try new things, take creative risks while still staying rooted in who you are,” Lisa Mathis said. “I stay rooted in who I am as a Grand Rapidian, and every project we take on has to check those two boxes–does it move people and will it move our business forward.”

Producing films that feel like the stories of Grand Rapids comes with risk, especially for nationwide audiences, but that didn’t stop this production company from branching out to build something they believed in. King recalls a moment in their journey when she knew they were on the right track.

“For me, the affirmation came from the response we received when we began telling stories that weren’t just ‘regional’ but universally relatable,” she said. “The recognition that a story born in Grand Rapids could resonate in Los Angeles–or anywhere–was proof we were onto something bigger than geography.”

Yes, their movies are on a national stage, but in many ways, Grand Rapids remains at the heart of what they do. “Holy Hustle” was inspired by the ways the production team sees faith and entrepreneurship woven into the fabric of the city.

“Grand Rapids influences everything I do in my life–I was born there; I was raised there,” Lisa Mathis said. “I am a Grand Rapidian, through and through. Growing up in Grand Rapids just kind of always gives me a unique perspective, because I believe Grand Rapids is a city that’s both deeply rooted in faith, as we all know, but also, it’s incredibly entrepreneurial, and that mix of spirituality and hustle really mirrored what we wanted in this film,” she continued. “We really wanted to capture that tension between tradition and ambition and how they both can shape your identity.”

Their two latest films are set in church communities, but that’s by no means the extent of the team’s narrative range. They champion films of all genres; from action and adventure flicks to comedies and dramas.

“We’ve worked on projects that are funny, heartfelt, faith-driven, action oriented, scandalous and culturally rooted,” King said. “Each project reaffirms that audiences everywhere are hungry for fresh, diverse voices; that fuels me. We’re drawn to stories that reflect resilience, creativity, and the pursuit of truth. If a story has heart, if it has something to say, and if it can resonate across cultures, then it feels like a Branch Out project.”

Though Branch Out Productions is led by a powerhouse group of women who shape its vision and voice, they’ve also welcomed collaborators who share their commitment to meaningful storytelling. One of those trusted creatives is Marvin Towns. Towns began his partnership with the production company in 2022 and directed “Holy Hustle.” Now he’s back to reprise his role and bring the vision of “Son of a Preacher Man” to life.

“I worked with the Branch Out producing team for their film Block Party that was produced entirely in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 2022, and I developed a respect, friendship and admiration for their storytelling ability and as a female-led, independent production company their ability to move their movies from script to screen,” Towns said. “I’m very honored to have directed two films back-to-back this past spring in Hamilton and Toronto, Ontario with the BOP team.”

While there are offices on the west coast and here in GR, the production company is decidedly homegrown–and it wants to stay that way, even through industry challenges.

“We want to keep growing globally while staying rooted in Grand Rapids,” King said. “We want to tell stories that feel universal but remain connected to the values that raised us: family, faith, and hard work. Without tax credits in Michigan, making films here has become almost impossible at the scale and quality we strive for. With dwindling budgets, we simply can’t compete with states–or countries–that offer stronger incentives,” she continued. “Our last two films had to be made in Canada in order to bring the level of production value we’re proud of. That’s frustrating, because the stories are rooted here, the talent is here, and the will is here–but the infrastructure doesn’t currently support sustainable filmmaking in Michigan.”

Roadblocks or no, Branch Out Productions has their sights set on big things. There’s one duo they’d love to get involved with on a forthcoming endeavor.

“We’d be thrilled to collaborate with Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o on an international passion project we’re developing called ‘Dark Seas,’” King said. “Their talent, vision, and global presence would bring extraordinary depth to the story. Honestly, who wouldn’t jump at the chance to work with artists of their caliber?”

Watch “Son of a Preacher” premiering Thursday, November 27th on BET+. Click HERE for more info.