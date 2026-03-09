Spring (and syrup!) is in the air at Blandford Nature Center

For more than half a century, families in Grand Rapids have welcomed spring with a visit to Blandford Nature Center’s Sugarbush Festival, now in its 56th year. The festival marks the start of maple syrup season, when sugar maple trees across Blandford’s 264-acre property begin producing sap.

“Each year, the festival brings inquisitive children, hobbyists, scientists, artists, and everyone in between to Blandford Nature Center,” said Stacy Stout, BNC’s President & CEO. “It’s a joyful way for people to learn together, connect with nature, and celebrate community while welcoming the first signs of spring.”

Festival guests can identify sugar maples, explore the history of maple sugaring—including traditional Indigenous practices and techniques later used by early Michigan settlers—and step inside Blandford’s Sugarhouse for a close-up look at the syrup-making process. The event also features live blacksmith demonstrations, puppet shows, music, hands-on children’s activities, and opportunities to meet Blandford’s wildlife ambassadors. Maple-themed foods and treats will be available, and the gift shop in the Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center will be stocked with maple goodies to take home.

Pre-registration is recommended at blandfordnaturecenter.org. Tickets are $11.20 for members and $14 for non-members, with group discounts available for four or more. Onsite tickets will also be available at the Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center, 1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, Grand Rapids.

In addition to the festival, Sugarhouse operations are open for “sneak peek” visits through March 21 during regular business hours, giving guests another chance to observe the syrup-making process. A full list of programs and events can be found on Blandford Nature Center’s Community Calendar at blandfordnaturecenter.org.

Blandford Nature Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission for non-members is $5, which includes access to more than eight miles of trails, the Visitor Center, and the Wildlife Education Center.

For a taste of local maple syrup beyond the festival, look for our coverage of a local maple syrup dynasty in the May/June issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.