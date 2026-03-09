City launches community survey to help shape services

The City of Grand Rapids is inviting residents to share their opinions in a new community survey designed to help guide future city services and planning decisions. Over the next few weeks, randomly selected households will receive a postcard inviting them to participate in the National Community Survey.

“Community feedback is essential to how we deliver and improve City services,” said City Manager Mark Washington. “This survey offers residents a convenient way to indicate what’s working and what needs more attention. It’s one of many important inputs that shape local government as every response helps us make better informed decisions on how to serve our community.”

The survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete, asks residents about quality of life, City services, customer service, community opportunities, and experiences with City Hall. Responses provide scientifically valid feedback that city officials use to compare results from the 2022 and 2024 surveys and inform future planning and budget processes.

Residents who are not part of the randomly selected group can still participate. An open online version of the Grand Rapids NCS will be available from Monday, April 6, through Monday, April 20.

For more information, call the City’s 311 Customer Service at 616.456.3000 or email info@grcity.us.