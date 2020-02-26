Art Galleries: March 2020

Aquinas College Gallery: Work by students, faculty and visiting artists. Through March 27, Student Show. Gallery closed for spring break March 7-15. Art & Music building, 1607 Robinson Road SE, 632-8900, aquinas.edu/art/gallery.

Center Art Gallery – Calvin University: Student, faculty and alumni work, plus exhibits by visiting artists. Through April, “The Undefeated: A Traveling Exhibition of Original Paintings by Kadir Nelson.” March 2-April 25, “Cherith Lundin” and “Rivalry in Print: Art and Competition in Seventeenth-Century France”; reception 6-9 p.m. March 12. Calvin University Covenant Fine Arts Center, 1795 Knollcrest Circle SE, 526-6271, calvin.edu/centerartgallery.

Church of the Servant Gallery: Art exhibits by visiting artists. 3835 Burton St. SE, 956-7611, churchoftheservantcrc.org.

Copper Corners Art: Original artwork and wallpapers by Mary-Catheryn Baker; also, home décor, jewelry and clothes. 8325 Broadmoor Ave. SE, Caledonia, 459-3031, coppercornersarts.com.

Design Quest Gallery: Furniture store exhibits art in a gallery setting. 4181 28th St. SE, 940-9911, designquest.biz

Fed Galleries @ Kendall College of Art and Design: Work by contemporary visiting artists, students and staff. 17 Pearl St. NW, 451-2787, kcad.edu/galleries.

Flat River Cottage: Fine art, jewelry, antiques and home décor; also, paintings by Kathleen Mooney. 317 E. Main St., Lowell, 897-8601, flatrivercottage.com.

Flat River Gallery & Framing: Artist cooperative shows work in a variety of mediums, plus gifts, framing and workshops. 219 W. Main St., Lowell, 987-6737, flatrivergalleryandframing.com.

Forest Hills Fine Arts Center: Artist-in-residence program offers exhibits by local and regional artists during the school year; also exhibits by Forest Hills Public Schools students and staff. March 3-26, featured artist Kerry Rolewicz; reception 6-7 p.m. March 12. 600 Forest Hill Ave. SE, 493-8965, fhfineartscenter.com.

Fountain Street Church Keeler Gallery: Art exhibits in a variety of mediums by visiting artists. Through March 1, “Paintings of Wietze Adema: A Solo Exhibition.” 24 Fountain St. NE, 459-8386, fountainstreet.org/art.

Franciscan Life Process Center: Changing exhibits by local artists. Guardian Gallery – Grand Rapids: March 6-June 29 “Painting the Light” by Valentina Gregorieva. 654 Davis St. NW. Guardian Gallery – Lowell: March 6-June 29, “Colors of Nature” by Kristin Thornton. 11650 Downes St., 897-7842, lifeprocesscenter.org.

The Galleries @ 17 Fountain: Work by Kendall College of Art and Design students in graduate-level programs and special community projects. 17 Fountain St. NW, 451-2787, kcad.edu/galleries.

Gallery 154: Eastown gallery shows local and national multimedia art, gifts and jewelry. 1456 Lake Drive SE, 454-2154, facebook.com/gallery154.

GRCC Collins Art Gallery: Exhibits by visiting artists, faculty and students. Through March 27, K12 Art Teachers of Western Michigan. 143 Bostwick Ave. NE, 234-3544, grcc.edu/artgallery.

GVSU Art Galleries: Student artwork and exhibits by renowned artists. Allendale campus: Through June 19, “50 Years of Global GVSU” at Red Wall Gallery. 1 Campus Drive, Allendale, 331-2563. Pew Grand Rapids campus: Through June 19, “Shadow and Light: Selections from the Douglas R. Gilbert Photography Collection” at Blue Wall Gallery. Permanent exhibit: “Mathias J. Alten: An Evolving Legacy” at George and Barbara Gordon Gallery. DeVos Center, 401 W. Fulton St., 331-3638, gvsu.edu/artgallery.

Heartside Gallery: Folk, outsider and intuitive art by self-taught Heartside residents. 48 S. Division Ave., 235-7211 ext. 103, heartside.org.

Holland Area Arts Council: Changing exhibits of art. 150 E. Eighth St., Holland, 396-3278, hollandarts.org.

ICCF: Inner City Christian Federation headquarters displays art in various media. 920 Cherry St. SE, 336-9333, iccf.org.

Kruizenga Art Museum: Art from Hope College’s permanent collection and visiting exhibitions. Through May 16, “Resilience, Resistance and Revival in 20th-Century Yoruba Art.” 271 Columbia Ave., Holland, 395-6400, hope.edu/kam.

LaFontsee Galleries: 2D and 3D works by gallery artists, plus framing and restoration services. Also, Urban Craft Boutique with gifts, accessories and home décor. Through March 14, “Solid Ground.” March 7, Artist Demos. 833 Lake Drive SE, 451-9820, lafontsee.us.

Leep Art Gallery: Work by a variety of visiting artists. Through April 6, “Zen and Human Relationships” by Stone Peng. Pine Rest Postma Center, 300 68th St. SE, pinerest.org/leep-art-gallery.

LowellArts: Changing exhibitions of works by Michigan artists. Through April 8, West Michigan Art Competition. 223 W. Main St., Lowell, 897-8545, lowellartsmi.org.

MercuryHead Gallery: A variety of work by local artists; also, gifts, photo restoration, digital printing on canvas and framing. 962 E. Fulton St., 456-6022, facebook.com/mercuryheadgallery.

Merizon Studio: Art, mirror and glass design, custom framing and limited-edition prints by Armand Merizon. 9087 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Caledonia, 485-5752, merizonstudio.com.

Saugatuck Center for the Arts: Various art exhibits from visiting artists. Through March 7, “Alien Nation” by Hector Acuna and “Sonder” by Megan Constance Altieri. March 13-May 24, “In a Pursuit to Stay Wild” by Cam McLeod; reception 5-7 p.m. March 27. 400 Culver St., Saugatuck, (269) 857-2399, sc4a.org.

Terryberry Gallery: Local and international art. March 3-March 29, “Paint, Wax, Iron, Paint, and Click, Edit, Print” by Brad and Carole Nielsen includes photos by Brad, who likes to focus on strange perspectives of familiar things, and watercolor batik artwork by Carole. A reception is 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 6. Lower level, St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave. NE, 459-2224, scmc-online.org/visit-terryberry-gallery.

Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts: Innovative, contemporary exhibits and installations. Through May 3, “Translating Valence: Redefining Black Male Identity.” Through June 14, “A Beautiful Struggle: Black Feminist Futurism.” 2 W. Fulton St., 454-7000, uica.org.

Van Singel Fine Arts Center: Changing exhibits by local artists. Through March 10, Byron Center Teachers Show, Mixed Media; reception 6-7:30 p.m. March 10. March 12-April 23, “Spring in Our heARTS” Arts and Motion Studios, Mixed Media. 8500 Burlingame Ave. SW, Byron Center, 878-6800, vsfac.com/programming/art-gallery.