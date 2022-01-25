Museum to offer fact-finding classes

The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is sparking inquiry with a series of investigation classes.

Saturday Investigation Classes will be held between 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Saturdays from March 5-26 at the museum, at 272 Pearl St. NW.

“Our popular Saturday investigations are back this spring to give curious learners of all ages the fun opportunity to dive deeper into the city’s science and history, through hands-on artifact labs and brand new technology-rich experiences,” said Erin Koren, GRPM’s director of education. “These small classes allow participants to fully engage with our educators and with hands-on activities to explore what piques their interest.”

The museum will be transformed into a learning lab for visitors ages 8 and older. The investigation classes will include “Fossil Hunters,” “Travel Back in Time to the Streets of Old Grand Rapids,” “Sturgeon Excursion” and “What’s in Your River?”

Visitors can participate in hands-on educational classes to conduct scientific and historical investigations, engage in activities, and explore artifacts and exhibits.

More information is available here.