Meijer Gardens reveals 2022 schedule

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park released its 2022 calendar of events, exhibits, shows and concerts.

Events and exhibits:

Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming: March 1-April 30

Thousands of butterflies from around the world will be flying within the five-story, 85-degree Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory.

There will be 60 different, colorful butterfly and moth species from across the world. Butterflies will be seen drinking nectar from flowering plants and feeding stations, congregating among stream beds and flying freely.

Approximately 800 chrysalides will be delivered to Meijer Gardens weekly. Visitors can watch the chrysalides and cocoons being placed in the Observation Station where they will transform and take their first flight.

Yinka Shonibare CBE: “Planets in My Head”: April 1-Oct. 23.

British-Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare will have his work presented for the first time in the U.S. The exhibit will feature sculptures, paintings, photographs, collages, embroidery and film.

Shonibare is best known for his combination of colorful Dutch wax-fabric patterns, popular in West Africa, with the fashion of upper-class Victorian culture.

Secchia Garden lecture series

“A chickadee’s guide to gardening”: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 12

Speaker: Doug Tallamy

“Naturescape your yard”: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26

Speaker: Karen Bussolini

Volunteer Tribute Garden rededication

The garden originally opened in October 2006, but it recently was renovated and expanded as part of the Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love expansion project. The garden honors volunteers and supporters of Meijer Gardens and will be dedicated on Meijer Gardens’ 27th anniversary, April 20.

Great Gardens Party: Wednesday, May 4

Meijer Gardens’ signature fundraising event will feature live and silent auctions, a raffle, a cocktail party and a sit-down dinner. Proceeds from the event will fund Meijer Gardens’ mission of promoting the enjoyment, understanding and appreciation of gardens, sculpture, the natural environment and the arts.

Tickets and more information soon will be available here.

Tuesday Evening Music Club: Every Tuesday evening in June, July and August

Tuesday Evening Music Club will take place at the Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater. Guests can bring a picnic and dance. Tuesday Evening Music Club will include a concert each Tuesday evening in June.

Chrysanthemums & More!: Sept. 16-Oct.30

This event will feature a display of chrysanthemums and hundreds of flowering plants in both the interior and exterior areas. Indoor exhibits include varieties on display along the winding Bissell Corridor and in the Grace Jarecki Seasonal Display Greenhouse, while outdoor plantings are featured in the Lena Meijer Children’s Garden, Michigan’s Farm Garden and Volunteer Tribute Garden. Tram rides and seasonal activities also are available.

Mel Chin & Elizabeth Turk: “The Space in-Between”: Nov. 18-March 2023

The MacArthur Foundation supports creative people with its fellowship program, and artists Elizabeth Turk and Mel Chin have been among them. They were MacArthur fellows in 2001 and 2019, respectively.

The Space In-Between proposes juxtaposing these two artists who have different approaches to creating sculpture. Over the years, Turk has developed a distinct body of work in marble and stone sculpture, a craft involving hand carving and polishing. Chin is best known as a conceptual artist whose sculptural work is constantly changing with new forms and materials.

University of Michigan Health-West Christmas and holiday traditions

Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 31, Meijer Gardens will be decorated with nearly 400,000 lights, 46 international trees and displays, strolling carolers and Santa. The Railway Garden will wind its way through three indoor gardens.

Christmas Cabaret: Thursday, Dec. 1

In addition to adorned trees, cultural displays, Railway Garden, there will be a dinner and holiday entertainment.

2022 Plant Show schedule:

Orchid show: Jan. 29-30

The Huizenga Grand Room will be filled with orchids, competing for ribbons and American Orchid Society Awards. Guests can purchase orchids and orchid growing supplies.

Meijer Gardens Michigan All-State bonsai show: May 14-15

Bonsai trees will be on display in the Huizenga Grand Room. Guests can shop for bonsai, specialty pots and growing supplies from vendors on-site.

Iris show: June 4-5

A variety of tall bearded and Siberian iris blossoms will be on display, all locally grown for this judged show.

Daylily show: Saturday, July 23

There will be a variety of daylily flowers that vary in size from less than one inch across to almost 10 inches.

Hosta show: July 23-24

Hostas will be displayed in vases, showcasing a variety of colors, shapes, sizes and textures.

Dahlia show: Aug. 27-28

Hundreds of dahlias will be on display. Flower sizes will vary from the size of a golf ball to a dinner plate. Many of the dahlias will be in unusual forms and a rainbow of colors.

Fall bonsai show: Oct. 1-2

A variety of bonsai will be on display, from trees in the early stages of training to older trees. Bonsai artists will present, and guests can shop for bonsai trees, bonsai tools and supplies

More information, including tickets and times, is available here.