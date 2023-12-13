A tradition in ‘The East’

The candle-lit luminaries that line the streets of East Grand Rapids at Christmastime are truly a sight to behold.

Each year on Dec. 24-25 a beloved holiday tradition is carried out by hundreds of households. Neighborhood leaders coordinate and organize this annual event. Residents are responsible for purchasing their own candles and bags, which must be placed in the public right-of-way, the area between the sidewalk and the street.

Public Works provides the sand (to keep the luminaries in place), which will be dropped off at requested addresses in half-filled 32-gallon barrels. Participating residents can request sand for the lanterns by noon Thursday, Dec. 21 by calling Public Works at 616.940.4870 or submitting an online request.

Holiday tree pickup

Public Works will collect natural trees and wreaths for chipping Jan. 2-12. Please remove lights, ribbons and ornaments from the greenery and place the tree or wreath in the right-of-way on the day before your regular pickup day. More at eastgr.org/debris.

For more information, visit https://www.eastgr.org/ CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=839.