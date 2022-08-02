Tequila Fest coming to DeVos Place

More than 100 brands and varieties of tequila and mezcal can be experienced at a festival in downtown Grand Rapids.

Grand Rapids Tequila Fest will take place from 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave NW.

The event will feature live entertainment by the band Cosmic Groove.

Tequila and mezcal are two distinct liquors made from the agave plant, a succulent native to the dry regions of Mexico. Tequila is made by steaming the agave, which is then distilled in copper pots. Mezcal is more of an artisan product where the agave is cooked inside earthen pits heated by lava rocks, wood and charcoal, which gives it a smoky flavor. It’s distilled in clay pots. Both liquors have a high alcohol content. Tequila usually has at least 40% ABV. Mezcal has a stronger concentration of alcohol, with some variation, but usually is around 55% ABV.

Spirits at Tequila Fest can be sampled neat or in cocktails such as margaritas. Other non-classic flavors of margaritas and cocktails of all types will be available, as well as tequila liqueurs, crèmes, infusions, mezcals and flavored tequilas.

A $45 ticket buys 10 half-ounce drink tickets for samples, a take-home glass and a photo from a photo booth. For $65, people can enter an hour early and get 15 half-ounce drink tickets.

Food costs extra and can be purchased from two food trucks, which will make the journey to DeVos Place from the Detroit area.

People who choose not to drink can purchase a “designated driver“ ticket for $10 if they accompany a paid attendee.

DeVos Place has parking located under the convention center. Access to the parking lot is on Michigan and Lyon streets.

Tickets are available here.