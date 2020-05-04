Taste of Muskegon to celebrate 14th year with new format

Taste of Muskegon will go on for its 14th year, but the festival is changing its format to comply with social distancing guidelines.

The event instead will be held virtually by utilizing the takeout service of restaurants and food trucks.

The goal of Taste of Muskegon is to showcase the excellence of the culinary opportunities available in Muskegon. This year, locally owned restaurants have especially been hard hit and could use a spotlight.

“We love our food trucks and restaurants, our community and this festival. When everything is getting canceled, we had to find a way to make Taste happen,” said Ann Meisch, director of Taste of Muskegon. “We all need this. We all need an event to look forward to that is safe to participate in. While we won’t be in the park together, we are looking at ways to utilize social media to bring the community virtually together for the festival.”

Local restaurants will prepare a Taste menu of up to four feature items. Festivalgoers will be able to order a full portion of any featured item or a Taste flight with bite-size portions of the full Taste menu, all available as carryout.

In order to make it possible to visit several restaurants, the virtual festival will be extended to 10 days, from June 19-28.