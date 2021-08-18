Taste of Muskegon comes back to Hackley Park with 30 local vendors

The Taste of Muskegon food festival is returning to Muskegon with a special autumn edition next month.
The 15th year of the Taste of Muskegon event — produced by the Muskegon Downtown Development Authority — will feature 30 local restaurants and food trucks from Sept. 24-25 at Hackley Park, 350 W. Webster Ave. in Muskegon.
“It is so exciting to be back in Hackley Park. We have worked closely with all our restaurants to help them through this challenging year and a half. It is time for all of us to celebrate being back together,” said Lisa Kraus, marketing director of Taste of Muskegon. “Everyone knows the best parties have good food. We have amazing food planned for Taste.”
On Sept. 25, United Way’s Ride United event will begin and end at Taste of Muskegon. Awards for Taste of Muskegon’s best plates will take place that afternoon and include judged and public votes.
Restaurant Row will have several of the Taste of Muskegon 2020 Taste Plate Award winners, including:
- Corine’s Cakes & Catering — People’s Choice Award
- Mylan’s Waterfront Grille — Best Taste Award
- Abeshi Ghanian Cuisine — Best New Bite Award
- Bone Ends — Best Dessert Award
New this year to Taste of Muskegon, though not all are new to Muskegon, are the following vendors:
- Burl & Sprig
- DaKidd Bar-B-Que & Catering
- G&L Chili Dogs
- Navarro’s Mexican Take-Out
- Occidental Eats
- OVK BBQ
- TasteeBBQ and Chic
The following Taste favorites are returning to the event:
- Aloha Hawaiian Shave Ice
- Carlson’s Almonds
- Curry Kitchen and Naan Pizza
- Frank’s Concessions
- Hamburger Mikey
- Hearthstone Bistro
- Hey Sugar
- Ice Box Brand Ice Cream Bars
- Kuntry Cookin’
- Rolling Stone Pizza
- Skeetown Tavern
- Soul Filled Eatery
- The Pizza Cone Trolley
- Tiki Boiz
- Uncle Bill’s Taco Wagon
- Uncle Wayne’s BBQ
- Wonderland Distilling Co.
- Yodels Frozen Yogurt
Facebook Comments