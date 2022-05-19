Roll’N Out Food Truck Fest to be held Sunday

Food truck season kicks off in Grand Rapids this weekend with an event downtown.

The Grand Rapids Food Truck Association (GRFTA) will host the fourth annual Roll’N Out Food Truck Fest from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, May 22, on Ottawa Avenue and Calder Plaza.

The event will feature over 30 food trucks and trailers lining both sides of Ottawa Avenue, entertainment and picnic space on Calder Plaza — for which people are welcome to bring blankets for seating — family-friendly activities and more.

Roll’N Out also is a fundraiser for GRFTA. It is sponsored by the city of Grand Rapids’ Office of Special Events, Consumers Credit Union, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Mobile GR & Parking Services and GR8 Food Trucks.

Vendors include:

Airborne Burritos

Arcane Pizza

Around Baking Co.

BD’s BBQ

Beecher’s Pretzels

Big Mike’s Kettle Corn

Crepes by the Lakes

Desi’s Tropical Snow Shack

Dune Buggy

El Caribe

El Jalapeño

Everyday Chef and Wife

Falafel Truck

Fire and Rice

Furniture City Creamery

Ice Box Brand Bars

Kona Ice

Kool Breze

Los Jalapeños

Mapocho

Mexcellente

Momma D’s Kitchen

Nick’s Gyros

Ohana Hawaiian Ice

Olly’s Donuts

Patty Matters

Pig Out on the Fly

Porkfat Slims

Pressed in Time

Rivercity Cup and Cake

Roll Call

Saladino Smoke

Taste of Toya’s World

Underground Cookie Club

GRFTA is providing food truck giveaway certificate opportunities this week on its Facebook page for those who like and comment on specific posts.

More information on the event is here.