Roll’N Out Food Truck Fest to be held Sunday

Food truck season kicks off in Grand Rapids this weekend with an event downtown.
The Grand Rapids Food Truck Association (GRFTA) will host the fourth annual Roll’N Out Food Truck Fest from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, May 22, on Ottawa Avenue and Calder Plaza.
The event will feature over 30 food trucks and trailers lining both sides of Ottawa Avenue, entertainment and picnic space on Calder Plaza — for which people are welcome to bring blankets for seating — family-friendly activities and more.
Roll’N Out also is a fundraiser for GRFTA. It is sponsored by the city of Grand Rapids’ Office of Special Events, Consumers Credit Union, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., Mobile GR & Parking Services and GR8 Food Trucks.
Vendors include:
- Airborne Burritos
- Arcane Pizza
- Around Baking Co.
- BD’s BBQ
- Beecher’s Pretzels
- Big Mike’s Kettle Corn
- Crepes by the Lakes
- Desi’s Tropical Snow Shack
- Dune Buggy
- El Caribe
- El Jalapeño
- Everyday Chef and Wife
- Falafel Truck
- Fire and Rice
- Furniture City Creamery
- Ice Box Brand Bars
- Kona Ice
- Kool Breze
- Los Jalapeños
- Mapocho
- Mexcellente
- Momma D’s Kitchen
- Nick’s Gyros
- Ohana Hawaiian Ice
- Olly’s Donuts
- Patty Matters
- Pig Out on the Fly
- Porkfat Slims
- Pressed in Time
- Rivercity Cup and Cake
- Roll Call
- Saladino Smoke
- Taste of Toya’s World
- Underground Cookie Club
GRFTA is providing food truck giveaway certificate opportunities this week on its Facebook page for those who like and comment on specific posts.
More information on the event is here.
