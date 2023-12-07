Recipe: Buckwheat Pecan Pancakes

These buckwheat pecan pancakes are fit for breakfast or dessert!

DRY INGREDIENTS

1 cup buckwheat flour (Health Hutt, Grand Haven)

1 cup regular flour

1/4 cup ground flax seed (Health Hutt)

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup chopped pecans (walnuts can be substituted)

WET INGREDIENTS

2 Tablespoons any oil

2 egg yolks (separate)

2 egg whites (separate)

2 to 2 1/4 cups of milk (adjust the milk for batter thickness)

DIRECTIONS

STEP 1

Whisk dry ingredients together, except for pecans, and set aside.

STEP 2

In a separate bowl, whisk wet ingredients together. Once mixed, combine thoroughly with the dry.

STEP 3

Whip egg whites to foamy peaks (using a hand beater is sufficient)

STEP 4

Fold in pecans and egg whites into batter

STEP 5

For each pancake, pour 1/4 cup batter onto a medium-hot buttered griddle. Flip when bubbles form on top and edges begin to brown. Pancake is done when the bottom is brown and the middle bounces back when lightly touched.

Serve with butter and maple syrup!

*For a gluten-free option, omit the regular flour and use 2 cups of buckwheat flour.