Ways to ‘wintertain’ yourself indoors and out

The shorter days shouldn’t mean we shrink back our living. Indoors or out, West Michigan offers quite a few winter entertainment options for all tastes. Whether your friend, group, or family are looking for their next activity, or maybe a Mental Health Day, here are some options along the Lakeshore.

“Winter activities at Muskegon Luge are super unique.” Outdoor Adventure Specialist Dan Bonner shared about the snowy activities at Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park. “We have a 2-acre outdoor ice skating rink, 1/4 mile ice skating trail through the woods, winter luge track, snowshoe trails along Lake Michigan and the longest lighted trail system in the Midwest.” Rental equipment is available including a sit ski that glides via upper body movement

Through the use of specialized equipment and mobility aids, MSports is able to offer their year round activities for everyone.

“Our staff is trained to offer different options and then let the participant make the decision on how they want to move forward with each activity.” Bonner stated. “There is also training on the hard skills and how to use different adaptive equipment that we utilize at the park.

“We work to explain each piece of adaptive equipment.” Bonner shared. “And how it is used.” Usually, the explanation takes longer than the set up.

During the summer, patrons are able to enjoy outdoor activities including sliding down a 1400-foot double zipline and the only wheel luge track in America. Be sure to check the weather or call ahead if unsure of conditions.

Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

462 Scenic Drive

N. Muskegon, MI 49445

1-877-879-5843

msports.org

Indoors

Eight wheels in Muskegon

Brighten up your mood at one of Jumpin’ Jupiter Skate and Fun Center’s cosmic skate nights, where skaters are encouraged to “glow crazy” as music videos of different genres play and the disco lights dance on the skaters. Take a breather away from the roller dancing and play some games at the arcade to redeem prizes at the Fun Shop or order a pizza from the Milky Way shop. Jumpin’ Jupiter also has a skate shop offering skates and skating gear (laces, bearings, etc). Check online for hours and special dates.

Jumpin’ Jupiter Skate and Fun Center

1775 Evanston Ave

Muskegon, MI 49442

(231) 773-5538

jumpinjupiter.net

Still wheelin’

After a few close calls, Holland almost shuttered the rink but new life has been brought into RollXscape on 12521 James Street. Check the schedule online for a good time to drop by. RollXscape hosts the Warrior Speed Skating and the Lakeshore Roller Derby teams. Past theme nights have been Barbie and Taylor Swift inspired. Roller Raves include EDM playing from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. The next two are Dec. 2 and Feb. 3. Check out the Kids Skate Free program to receive two free passes per child twelve and under. If you lose hardware on the rink (which I have!), there’s a whole skate shop.

RollXscape

12521 James St

Holland, MI 49424

(616) 298-7118

rollxscape.com/schedule and

facebook.com/rollxscape

Bowling, with pizza, of course

Northland Lanes

A long-standing bowling alley, renovations at Northland Lanes in Holland have taken place, but the spot still exudes that classic bowling vibe starting with the snazzy carpet pattern upon entrance, to the crowd that makes up a busy night. Like a lot of local spots, classic rock is playing but here, it fits. Calling ahead is recommended. 616-392-7146

northlandlanes.com

Recently acquired by Bowlero Corp., BAM Entertainment Center may soon see changes, but for now the indoor entertainment hub offers 29 lanes to bowl, an arcade, restaurant and bar, pool, rope course, laser tag, and axe throwing. If that’s not enough, BAM sometimes hosts special events in their backroom. Check out their Facebook page for specials and event happenings. BAM Entertainment Center is located at 478 E 16th St

Holland. bowlero.com/location/bam-entertainment-center

Alley’s Pizza at Lakeview Lanes

Open bowling every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The patio at Alley’s Classic American Diner (229 West Center Street in Douglas) may be closed, but you can still dine in or take out their offerings like their thin crust pizza, salad, and dessert. Bowling and bar are for dine-in patrons. But, like our other bowling mentions: any place with a bar, bowling, and pizza make it hard not to stay for a game or two. Alley’s Classic American Diner

is located at 229 W Center St in Douglas.

alleysdiner.com

facebook.com/alleysclassicamericandiner

Enjoy or create art

At Muskegon Museum of Art are two exhibitions, Tiffany Lamps: The Richard H. Driehaus Collection (Nov. 16 – Feb. 11, 2024), and Oddities & Delights from the MMA Collection (Sept. 14 – Feb. 25, 2024). Thursdays have free general admission, excluding specialty exhibits. Muskegon Museum of Art is located at 296 W Webster Ave in Muskegon.

Art with Higher Perceptions

Higher Perceptions

Regularly hosting their “Cannabis & Canvases Puff-n-Paint Experience,” Higher Perceptions in Holland is all about “discovering your inner artist in an open-minded, judgment-free, casual and creative atmosphere.” Cannabis intake is permitted though the legal regulations must be followed: 21+ patrons are allowed in with a valid ID and 18+ patrons must present a valid Michigan Medical Marijuana Patient card. Step-by-step instructions are provided, but like the partaking of cannabis, following along is optional. Snacks and drinks are provided, but may not last long. Higher Perceptions is located at 433 Columbia Ave in Holland. facebook.com/higherperceptionsart

Switch your tune at home or in the car

It took a lifetime of living here and radio channel surfing to land on 88.1 WYCE this year, and I am glad I did. A little farther from the lakeshore, WYCE is broadcast from the Grand Rapids area by the Grand Rapids Community Media Center. As an independent radio station, the music is fresh AND commercial free. They host the annual “Jammie Awards” – a music awards show for West Michigan artists.

grcmc.org/wyce