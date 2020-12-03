Pringles refreshes look of chip cans, launches sweepstakes

Pringles is giving its iconic mustachioed mascot, Mr. Pringle, a new look to grace the front of its chip cans while giving customers a chance to win prizes in a sweepstakes.

The snack brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company said Wednesday it is updating its iconic chip cans for the first time in 20 years with “a fresh, new look that features bold hues and a clean design.”

Pringles gave Mr. Pringle expressive eyebrows and a new range of facial expressions; a sleeker look, with a more dynamic mustache; a sharper bow tie; and sparkling eyes.

“We spent the last two years in research and design to create a modern look for the cans and Mr. P’s style that reflects the bold flavor in every Pringles crisp and stack,” said Gareth Maguire, senior director of marketing for Pringles. “While the look may be new on the outside, I’m proud to say that it doesn’t change the irresistible taste that’s always been on the inside of every Pringles can and celebrates the unique snacking experience that is part of every bite.”

Pringles is partnering with fashion-loving football icon Victor Cruz, retired New York Giants wide receiver, to celebrate the brand’s evolution and help launch a national sweepstakes campaign giving fans the chance to win their own end-of-2020 “glow up” in time for the holidays.

“Just like Mr. P, I’ve spent the past few years evolving — from football champion to entertainment personality with a passion for style,” Cruz said. “I’ve always been a fan of the brand’s bold taste, and the Pringles brand refresh matches the inventive flavors I know and love. I think the ‘Get Fresh as Mr. P’ sweepstakes is the perfect way to kickstart the new year and give yourself that personal ‘Glow Up,’ whatever that may mean for you.”

People can visit Twitter and enter for the chance to win $1,500, along with a selection of Pringles products featuring the new brand look. To enter, people need to tweet their favorite Pringles flavor with the hashtag #FreshAsMrPEntry for a chance to win. Official sweepstakes rules are here.

Those interested also can check out Victor Cruz on Instagram (@VictorCruz) and Twitter (@TeamVic) to see his “get fresh” tips for additional ways to freshen up their style.

The refreshed logo and brand design are featured on Pringles’ new Scorchin’ line arriving in-store and online this month, and across all brand communications in early 2021.