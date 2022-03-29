Pop-Tarts launching new snickerdoodle flavor

Pop-Tarts is adding an “ooey-gooey,” cinnamon cookie flavor to its breakfast food lineup.

The brand of Battle Creek-based Kellogg Company said last week it will begin selling the new flavor Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts in May in an eight-count box for a suggested retail price of $3.19 at retailers nationwide.

Inspired by the bakery classic, this latest flavor drop will join the brand’s growing cookie lineup, which also includes Frosted Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts and Cookies & Crème Pop-Tarts.

Snickerdoodle Pop-Tarts is a cookie/pastry hybrid that combines a snickerdoodle-flavored filling with a crunchy cinnamon sugar topping.

“We know our fans love a ‘dessert for breakfast’ moment, so Pop-Tarts continues to deliver crazy-good flavors that capitalize on this trend with our pie, doughnut and cake-themed lineups already on shelves,” said David Greci, senior brand manager, Pop-Tarts. “This spring, we’ll complete the cookie trifecta with this delicious new Snickerdoodle flavor. Besides, who needs a cookie jar when you’ve got a toaster and a box of Pop-Tarts?”

More information is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.