Nutcase Vegan Meats earns organic certification

A local couple’s vegan meat business received U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) organic certification.

Dr. Andrew Maternowski and Dr. Monica Randles, the husband-and-wife co-founders and co-owners of Nutcase Vegan Meats, at 463 44th St. SE in Wyoming, said their operation received USDA organic certification from Global Organic Alliance, an authorized USDA certifier.

“The good news is that we will be keeping our pricing competitive, even though most of the competition is not certified organic,” Randles said. “At Nutcase Vegan Meats, our focus is to create flavorful products to make eating vegan a pleasurable experience for all.”

Maternowski and Randles, who are both physicians, founded Nutcase in 2015 when, after becoming vegetarian in 2010, they could not find a “healthy, fulfilling meat alternative.”

“We yearned for a ground ‘meat’ filled with flavor to recreate our favorite meals,” they said. “So, we put our heads together and crafted a tree nut, brown rice and quinoa-based ground ‘meat’ made from whole foods (that are) nutrient-dense and satisfying — embracing truly healthy eating.”

Nutcase’s current product offerings include Chorizo, Nutty Burger, Nutty Loaf, Hot Italian Sausage, Sweet Italian Sausage and Breakfast Sausage meat alternatives.

The company’s next flavor, Original Nutty Jerky, is in the works and will roll out soon.

Nutcase products are available in select stores throughout the U.S. and online at nutcasevegan.com.

Spicy Korean “Beef” Noodles

Adapted from Nina Simonds’ Asian Noodles, using Nutcase Vegan Meats’ Nutty Burger

Prep time: 10-15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

2 heads of Boston lettuce, leaves separated, rinsed and dried

2 ounces thin rice stick noodles, deep-fried (see below) with 2 cups safflower oil

1 12-ounce package of Nutcase Vegan Meats Burger, refrigerated

1 pound of extra firm tofu. If too soft, wrap in paper towels and place under heavy pan to expel water, then cut into ½ inch cubes

1½ teaspoons of cooking oil for deep frying rice stick noodles

Korean seasonings mix

In a medium bowl, combine:

3½ tablespoons minced scallions, white part only

1½ tablespoons minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1½ teaspoons of toasted sesame oil

Spicy sauce

Mix together in glass jar:

5 tablespoons Chinese ground bean sauce or sweet bean paste

¼ cup of sugar

2 tablespoons of toasted sesame oil

1½ teaspoons hot chili paste, to desired heat

Preparation