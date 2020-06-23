Nutcase Vegan Meats earns organic certification

A local couple’s vegan meat business received U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) organic certification.
Dr. Andrew Maternowski and Dr. Monica Randles, the husband-and-wife co-founders and co-owners of Nutcase Vegan Meats, at 463 44th St. SE in Wyoming, said their operation received USDA organic certification from Global Organic Alliance, an authorized USDA certifier.
“The good news is that we will be keeping our pricing competitive, even though most of the competition is not certified organic,” Randles said. “At Nutcase Vegan Meats, our focus is to create flavorful products to make eating vegan a pleasurable experience for all.”
Maternowski and Randles, who are both physicians, founded Nutcase in 2015 when, after becoming vegetarian in 2010, they could not find a “healthy, fulfilling meat alternative.”
“We yearned for a ground ‘meat’ filled with flavor to recreate our favorite meals,” they said. “So, we put our heads together and crafted a tree nut, brown rice and quinoa-based ground ‘meat’ made from whole foods (that are) nutrient-dense and satisfying — embracing truly healthy eating.”
Nutcase’s current product offerings include Chorizo, Nutty Burger, Nutty Loaf, Hot Italian Sausage, Sweet Italian Sausage and Breakfast Sausage meat alternatives.
The company’s next flavor, Original Nutty Jerky, is in the works and will roll out soon.
Nutcase products are available in select stores throughout the U.S. and online at nutcasevegan.com.
Spicy Korean “Beef” Noodles
Adapted from Nina Simonds’ Asian Noodles, using Nutcase Vegan Meats’ Nutty Burger
Prep time: 10-15 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Servings: 6
Ingredients
- 2 heads of Boston lettuce, leaves separated, rinsed and dried
- 2 ounces thin rice stick noodles, deep-fried (see below) with 2 cups safflower oil
- 1 12-ounce package of Nutcase Vegan Meats Burger, refrigerated
- 1 pound of extra firm tofu. If too soft, wrap in paper towels and place under heavy pan to expel water, then cut into ½ inch cubes
- 1½ teaspoons of cooking oil for deep frying rice stick noodles
Korean seasonings mix
In a medium bowl, combine:
- 3½ tablespoons minced scallions, white part only
- 1½ tablespoons minced fresh ginger
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1½ teaspoons of toasted sesame oil
Spicy sauce
Mix together in glass jar:
- 5 tablespoons Chinese ground bean sauce or sweet bean paste
- ¼ cup of sugar
- 2 tablespoons of toasted sesame oil
- 1½ teaspoons hot chili paste, to desired heat
Preparation
- Deep fry the rice stick noodles. Gently pull apart noodles. Heat a wok or heavy skillet over high heat until very hot, about 20 seconds. Add the oil and heat until almost smoking, about 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Carefully drop the noodles all at once into the hot oil and fry until pale golden. Using a spatula, turn over quickly and fry on the other side until puffed and golden. Each side should take only 5-6 seconds. Remove with a handled strainer or slotted spoon, drain in a colander, blot dry on paper towels. Once cooled, arrange onto a serving platter.
- Clean, then trim, any tough center ribs from the lettuce leaves and press them gently to flatten them. Arrange in a serving bowl or basket.
- Heat a wok or heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Add the oil and heat until hot, about 30 seconds. Add walnut-sized pieces of the Nutcase Vegan Meats Nutty Burger, breaking up any large lumps. Cook for 3-4 minutes. Add the Korean seasoning mix. Cook for 3 minutes more. Return cooked mixture to medium mixing bowl. Wipe out wok.
- Reheat the wok, add the Spicy sauce mix, cooking and stirring until it reduces and thickens, 3-4 minutes. Add the tofu, previously cooked Nutty Burger and Korean Seasonings, and toss to coat.
- To eat, spoon about 1½ tablespoons of noodle mixture onto a lettuce leaf and roll it up, tucking in the sides.
