Hudsonville Ice Cream churning out ‘all-American’ flavor lineup for summer

Hudsonville Ice Cream is gearing up to make summer unforgettable with a new collection of limited-edition, “all-American” flavors.

The Holland-based ice cream maker said Tuesday that it is rereleasing the American Fireworks flavor and debuting Blueberry Graham Delight.

Blueberry Graham Delight features rich vanilla ice cream with blueberry sauce and ribbons of graham cracker.

American Fireworks is a “patriotic” flavor featuring a sweet and sour ice cream base mixed with ribbons of sour cherry swirl and its signature ingredient, blue popping candy, making it a frozen treat that’s “as dazzling as a fireworks show.”

“With warmer weather just around the corner, we couldn’t wait to release our two summer flavors — especially because they are a preview of the fun times we know are ahead this summer,” said Rachel Messingschlager, marketing director for Hudsonville Ice Cream. “American Fireworks was a flavor inspired by our U.S. athletes who will be competing on the world’s stage this summer, and since that event was rescheduled and the flavor was so popular, we had to bring it back this year.

“Blueberry Graham Delight is brand new to our lineup, but an option we are sure fans are going to love. Both of these flavors are the ultimate ingredients to make this the sweetest summer ever.”

American Fireworks and Blueberry Graham Delight have already begun to be stocked in freezer aisles with more widespread availability expected in the coming weeks. Both flavors are seasonal and available only while supplies last.

People can visit Hudsonville’s website to find Hudsonville Ice Cream at their local stores.