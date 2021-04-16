Tulip Time announces virtual run details

The Tulip Time Festival will be hosting the 2021 Virtual Tulip Time Run from May 1-10.

The virtual event will feature a 5K or 10K course in the streets of Holland that are lined with tulips. Options include the Window on the Waterfront 5K, Centennial Park 5K, Centennial Park 5-mile course or participants can create their own course.

The running event will allow participants and spectators to virtually engage with each other every day by using the RaceJoy runner tracking phone app. The customizable GPS tracking app will update participants and spectators every mile.

Runners can share photos on social media using #ExperienceTulipTime and #TulipTimeRun.

All registered participants will receive a commemorative finisher medal, a race bib, an exclusive race buff valued at $10 value and a discount for the Tulip Time Run 2022. Run shirts and hoodies, designed and printed by Silkscreen Marketing, are available for purchase. Participants will receive their run packets by mail.

For more information, including registration, visit Tulip Time’s website.