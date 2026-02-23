Grand Haven’s hidden taco gem

Family. Friends. Food.

It’s a winning trio when it comes to a good time. Something Arturo Orduno learned when he was a child, growing up in Chicago. Seems there were always big family gatherings, including friends who felt like family. And always, there was his mother’s cooking.

“That’s how I got into liking the kitchen,” Orduno said.

He began his food business with catering in Chicago. In 2001 he and his wife, who had decided they wanted a small-town atmosphere rather than the large city, moved to Michigan. Orduno had an uncle in Grand Rapids, “so I came to try my luck,” and they moved to Grand Haven.

Orduno found work in a factory. But Grand Haven had no Mexican restaurants, “and the light bulb went on.” After some time Orduno believed it was a good time to open one.

Established in 2011, his small restaurant on Beacon Boulevard (US 31) soon had a big following. “We’re blessed to be part of this community,” Orduno said.

It’s a simple, cozy place with just five tables as well as four seats at the counter. The welcome is big, as are the servings. Tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, fajitas, a few other items. No liquor. Take-out is a big part of the business.

Customers’ top choice? Tacos. Mexican style or American style, with steak, chicken, ground beef, pork, sausage. Or veggies.

On Thursdays, from 4 to 8 p.m., Orduno serves his menu items at the American Legion in Grand Haven. The restaurant also does catering.

Orduno’s youngest son, “who was pretty much raised in the restaurant,” branched out last year with a food trailer, expanding the family’s business.

“We consider everyone who comes in here family,” Orduno says. “We’re cooking to feed our family.

And you always serve your family the best.”

Since 2016, Arturo’s has garnered honors in the Grand Haven Tribune’s People’s Choice awards, for Best Tacos and Best Mexican Food.

