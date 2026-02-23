GRFD seeks new hires to fight fires

As spring approaches, the Grand Rapids Fire Department is extending an invitation to the community: step forward, serve and consider a career in fire service.

Beginning March 1, the department will open applications for firefighter positions as part of its 2026 recruitment process. The application window runs through May 30, offering prospective candidates nearly three months to take the first step toward joining one of Michigan’s accredited fire departments.

In addition to full-time firefighter roles, GRFD will accept applications for its Fire Cadet program — a four-month paid opportunity designed to introduce participants to the profession — and its Fire Youth Academy, a one-week summer experience for teens ages 15 to 18.

To help candidates prepare, the department has scheduled a series of recruitment open houses at East Leonard Elementary School. Each session will include an overview of the hiring process, interview guidance from a deputy chief and the opportunity to try portions of the department’s physical agility course. The events are designed to offer hands-on insight into what it takes to succeed in the application process and beyond.

Fire Chief Brad Brown said the opportunity extends well beyond a paycheck.

“Being a firefighter is more than a job, it’s a calling to serve and protect our family, friends and neighbors,” he said. “We’re looking for individuals who are ready to make a difference, embrace teamwork and take on one of the most rewarding careers out there. If you’ve ever thought about joining the fire service, now is the time.”

According to the department, firefighter positions begin with a starting salary of $55,401 annually and include an attractive work schedule, paid sick leave, vacation and holidays. Benefits also feature comprehensive medical, dental and vision coverage, tuition reimbursement and college incentive pay, as well as a pension plan and clearly defined pathways for career advancement. More than 40 specialty programs and teams provide additional opportunities for professional growth.

Open house schedule

All open houses will be held at East Leonard Elementary School, 410 Barnett St. NE:

Thursday, Feb. 26, 4 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 26, 4 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 23, 4 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 16, 9 a.m. to noon

Thursday, May 28, 4 to 7 p.m.

Fire Youth Academy

Open to Kent County students ages 15 to 18, the Fire Youth Academy offers a one-week, summer-based immersion into fire service training. Participants will take part in hands-on activities similar to those in a traditional fire academy, including:

Using self-contained breathing apparatus

Search and rescue drills

Fire hose and extinguisher operations

Hands-only CPR

Team-building and fitness activities

For more information or to apply, visit JoinGRFire.com or call 616-456-3176.