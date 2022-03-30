Founders rolling out 4 Giants variant

Founders Brewing Co. is releasing the first variant of its imperial IPA 4 Giants.

The Grand Rapids-based brewery said Tuesday, March 29, it now is selling 4 Giants and The Haze of Destiny in four-packs of 16-ounce cans in select locations and on draft in Founders’ Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms.

It also will be available across Founders’ 50-state distribution footprint in early April.

A “big, bold Imperial hazy IPA,” Founders said 4 Giants and The Haze of Destiny is smoothed out by “copious amounts of oats and wheat to create an inviting yet mysterious haze.”

The new hazy IPA features intense citrus and tropical notes of pineapple and mango with subtle bubblegum, lemongrass and stone fruit. It’s moderately hazy with low bitterness and a soft mouthfeel, with an ABV of 8.4%, the brewery said.

“There are a lot of palates out there that appreciate the softer, juicier, less bitter side of IPA, and we needed something for them in our portfolio,” said Jeremy Kosmicki, Founders brewmaster. “This beer is brewed with oats and wheat for a round and full mouthfeel that doesn’t get too sweet or cloying, but the real stars of the show are the hops added during fermentation that give an incredible tropical fruit and citrus-like aroma.”

Pricing in the Founders taprooms will be $10.99 per four-pack; retail prices will vary by market.