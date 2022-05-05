Brewt’s releases another margarita mix

A local beverage company is adding to its line of cocktail mixers with a spicy twist.

Grand Rapids-based Brewt’s said Thursday, May 5, it rolled out its newest cocktail mixer, Brewt’s Jalapeño Margarita Mix.

It is available for purchase online at brewtsmix.com, amazon.com and faire.com and soon will hit retail shelves throughout the country, including at D&W, Family Fare, Meijer, Whole Foods and Kroger.

A sister recipe to the recently released Brewt’s Margarita Mix, Brewt’s Jalapeño Margarita Mix features fresh-squeezed lime juice, simple syrup made from scratch, Lebanese orange blossom and all-natural jalapeño flavor.

“It’s everyone’s new favorite margarita, now with some spice for the summer,” Brewt’s said.

The mix contains no preservatives, no artificial flavoring or coloring, and no juice from concentrate.

More details are online.