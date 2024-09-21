Rock the Vote?

On Friday, Sept. 20, amidst the bustling atmosphere of ArtPrize in downtown Grand Rapids, the area surrounding Van Andel Arena buzzed with energy. Tucker Carlson and Michigan’s own Kid Rock were headlining the 12,000-plus capacity venue, and I was curious to see what this potentially politically-charged event might hold.

As I arrived, the usual chaos of traffic and crowds was heightened by some unusual sights— when was the last time you saw policemen on horseback? Navigating the busy streets was a challenge. Rushing toward the arena, I encountered a woman wielding a sign that read “Don’t be a sucker for Tucker.” Noted. I was expecting a sea of MAGA hats and Gadsden flags, but instead, the group that assembled on the plaza outside the venue seemed normal, and much younger than I expected— a hopeful group filled with anticipation.

Inside the arena, I struck up a conversation with a friendly college student from Cornerstone University, and we got caught up in the pre-show entertainment already in full swing. A singing comedian warmed up the crowd with family-friendly parodies, culminating in a singalong of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA.” Swept up by the electric atmosphere, I surprised myself by joining in.

When Carlson finally took the stage, the audience erupted in applause.

“This is our tenth city…of all the places we’ve been, I’m especially grateful to be in Grand Rapids,” he said. “I’ve been coming here consistently for 40 years,” Carlson told the crowd, and reeled them in with his familiarity with the mitten state. “I can point on my hand where things are, I know what the U.P. is. I am kind of an adopted son of the state. I’ve shot a bunch of your birds, I’ve caught a ton of your fish, I married one of your girls (referencing his wife Susan). Like I am basically from Michigan.”

Carlson continued by humorously sharing his fondness for Michigan— and later on in dialog with Kid Rock— recounted a recent family trip from Detroit to Portage Lake in Onekama, during which the family only listened to music by Michigan artists. However, his central message was one of concern: he criticized the disconnect between Michigan’s leadership and its residents, suggesting that enough people aren’t voting.

Vocal crowd members chimed in with some difficult-to-decipher shouting to which Carlson replied: “Boy, this is a sporty crowd. Go, Grand Rapids. I love it.”

He went on to urge everyone present to participate in elections, emphasizing the importance of civic engagement, even when the choices seem less than appealing, or it seems like your vote doesn’t count.

And he described a massive shift he sees brewing across the country.

“As someone who’s traveled across the country the past three weeks is,” said Carlson, “there is some kind of weird and huge realignment going on. Massive realignment going on. And it’s not your imagination at all. I mean Kid Rock’s coming up on stage. Entertainers didn’t used to do stuff like this before crowds like this. Two nights ago, we had Bobby Kennedy on. I’ve always liked Bobby Kennedy because he’s a sportsman, a hunter and a fisherman. Bobby Kennedy was always a liberal partisan Democrat!”

(Robert F. or “Bobby” Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the 2024 presidential race in August and has since sued the State of Michigan to have his name taken off the ballot to reflect his endorsement of former President Donald Trump.)

Carlson promoted an online platform in the state of Michigan called 10xvotes.com that helps voters find people they know and encourage them to vote.

After some more commentary about the state of the country (which Carlson says isn’t nearly as divided that the people in charge want us to think), and after several references to his Michigan-born wife and his love for our our state, Carlson floated the idea that he might move to Michigan, which was met with uproarious applause and a voice from someone in the crowd who yelled, “Run for governor!”

Then Kid Rock joined him on stage, and the energy shifted to pure entertainment. He was hilarious—if he wanted to, he could easily have a career as a comedian. With a rough-around-the-edges delivery, he started off with a lewd joke. Carlson was not receptive, and Kid Rock apologized, and acknowledged there might be kids in the audience. Kid Rock related some humorous stories about hanging out with former president Donald Trump, going to the White House, seeing the “Monica Lewinski” room, eating big Hersey bars, being offered a sip of orange Fanta by Trump, etc.

Kid Rock went on to stress how important it is to maintain friendships with people who think differently and told Carlson and the audience that he maintains friendships with liberals and Democrats and is happy to “crack a beer” and engage in political discourse.

“I just care about this country too much,” he said. “It wasn’t really a conscious thing, I just kind of started doing it, getting involved.”

He talked about endorsements lost by corporate interests that don’t want to be associated with a self-proclaimed conservative.

“There’s no amount of money on the face of this earth, because I’ve turned down tons of it, that would ever get me to be vocal or be somebody I’m not and then people would see somebody different than who I really am.”

And in a moment that isn’t often seen on a stage at a secular event he said, “It’s the right thing to do. This is what my lord and savior Jesus Christ tells me is the right thing to do and I’m going to follow my heart…If you speak your truth…good things will come to you.”

To the people holding back from voting for a candidate because of their ungodliness or past mistakes, Kid Rock had this to say: “We’re not electing a deacon of the church, all right? You want someone who’s going to keep you safe, lower your taxes, you know what I mean? That’s going to protect you and your family values?” And then, reminding the crowd that perfection isn’t a requirement for leadership, Kid Rock said, “Cast the first stone he who has no sin.”

Kid Rock also pointed out that the economy was in much better shape during Trump’s presidency—a fact I couldn’t help but acknowledge while nursing my $21 Kona beer from the Van Andel concession stand. At the end of a long rant in favor of President Donald Trump, Kid Rock literally dropped the microphone.

Kid Rock didn’t shy away from making bold statements about the current political landscape. He noted that rating the two main 2024 presidential candidates this time around should be straightforward and recounted a conversation he’d had earlier that day with some of his band members who are Democrats: “They both have four years of a track record, period. You don’t need to look any further, just check their homework. At that point he mimed grading papers. “Ok, Kamala Harris “D-, Donald Trump “A+.” Boom. I’m going to vote for the guy who got the A+.”

Despite some deeply partisan yet humorous moments during which Carlson likened Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to a raccoon and poked fun at Governor Gretchen Whitmer for banning the sale of paint and seeds during the Covid-19 pandemic, the event served as a battle cry to unite and encourage voter participation among all Americans.

Find people you know and encourage them to vote at 10xvotes.com.