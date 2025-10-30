4 Spooktacular Things to Do Halloween Weekend in West Michigan

Whether you’re in the mood for creepy cocktails, live theatre, or a night of mystery, West Michigan has plenty to thrill you this Halloween weekend. From Benton Harbor’s cult-classic musical to Grand Rapids’ massive bar crawl, here are four events you won’t want to miss.



Halloween at the Getty Drive-In

Getty Drive-In, Muskegon | Oct. 31 & Nov. 1

Celebrate Halloween under the stars at Muskegon’s Getty Drive-In. The final weekend of the year features trunk-or-treating, car-decorating contests, and single-feature screenings on all four outdoor screens. Admission is just $6 per person, making it one of West Michigan’s most affordable family traditions. Bundle up, decorate your car, and enjoy one last cozy movie night before the drive-in closes for the season.

Purchase Tickets at gate

Family-friendly

Crawl With Us Halloween Bar Crawl

Oct. 31 & Nov. 1 | 4 p.m. – Midnight

Downtown Grand Rapids | Check-in at Social House or Tin Can

Grab your ghoul gang and dive into Grand Rapids’ biggest Halloween party. The Crawl With Us Halloween Bar Crawl runs both Friday and Saturday with exclusive drink specials, food deals, costume contests, and after-parties at Tin Can and Woodrows Duckpin Bowling. Your ticket includes free drinks, no cover at participating bars, and a souvenir lanyard. Expect themed cocktails like “Witches Brew” and “Green Goblin,” professional photographers, and live DJs across downtown. Costumes are highly encouraged, and Uber or Lyft is strongly recommended—this crawl is not for the faint of liver.

Tickets at crawlwith.us/grandrapids/halloween

21+ only

“The Rocky Horror Show – The Musical”

Oct. 29 – Nov. 2 | 7:30 p.m. (3 p.m. Sunday)

The GhostLight Theatre once again transforms into Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s mansion for The Rocky Horror Show – The Musical. Running Oct. 29 through Nov. 2, the production features double casts, audience participation, and nightly guest narrators—including local personalities like State Rep. Joey Andrews. Expect outrageous costumes, rock-driven performances, and the crowd-fueled chaos that makes Rocky Horror a Halloween essential. Guests are encouraged to dress up, join in the callbacks, and compete in nightly costume contests. Beer, wine, and limited “participation kits” will be available.

The GhostLight Theatre, 101 Hinkley St., Benton Harbor.

$20–$75 | GhostLightBH.com

Adults 18+ (Rated R)

The Dinner Detective: True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show

Nov. 1 | 6:30–9:30 p.m

Grand Rapids (Exact venue revealed after purchase)

Part dinner, part detective game, and all comedy, The Dinner Detective turns guests into sleuths—and potential suspects. The killer hides among the crowd, and actors blend in seamlessly, keeping everyone guessing between courses. Each ticket includes a full plated dinner, gratuity, and a night of unexpected twists. It’s the perfect mix of laughter, mystery, and mayhem for an unforgettable Halloween weekend outing.

$79.39 | Tickets available online

From spooky stage shows to downtown bar crawls and drive-in nostalgia, West Michigan is bursting with Halloween fun. Whatever your vibe—campy, creepy, or cozy—you’ll find a way to make this weekend a thriller.