The Bucks don’t stop here!

This month’s featured contributors are Mike and Tori Buck of M Buck Studios, who have done more than 9,000 photo assignments for the magazine over a period of 26 years.
LE: Is there any one photo assignment that stands out as particularly rewarding or memorable?
MBuck Studio: There are so many amazing shoots we have done for the magazine, it would be so hard to pick just one assignment that was memorable. Here are a few of our favorite moments we have had:
- Meeting and flying with Fred Meijer on his private plane to the foundry in New York to take photos of the Davinci Horse statue that is now part of the permanent exhibition at Fredrick Meijer Gardens. He even gave out free “purple cow” ice cream cone cards.
- Meeting Mr. Marriott on the Helipad of the JW Marriott for the opening of the hotel and spending the day photographing the events and the gala.
- Covering the opening of the First Artprize, it was such a great event.
- Meeting and taking photos of the America’s Top Model photographer Nigel Barker. It is always fun to meet a person who has the same career and a person you admire. He was here for the dedication of the AHC Hotels.
Facebook Comments