Tell-Tales Trattoria Debuts

Tell-Tales Trattoria, located at 1642 S. Shore Dr in Holland, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2024.
The mastermind behind the transformation from Paisley Pig to an authentic Italian restaurant is none other than Mike Brancaccio. Originally from New Jersey, he’s diving into his Sicilian heritage, dusting off his great-grandfather’s recipes, and is on a mission to bring authen- tic pizza to Holland residents. “If it doesn’t look like a pterodactyl wing, it’s not pizza,” Brancaccio said with a laugh.
He’s the Executive Chef, and partner of the restaurant’s owner, Karin Sisson. Under Brancaccios direction, the Paisley Pig will be rebranded and remodeled, emerging as the Telltales Trattoria. This new venture promis- es a unique blend of new and creative Italian dishes and classic favorites. The restaurant will feature a nautical-themed decor, including a 130-year-old rowboat on display.
“We’re gearing everything toward boaters with a boat-themed cocktail menu,” Brancaccio said. “I’ve crafted a menu that pulls from my grandfather’s Sicilian recipes, offering everything homemade from scratch.” Despite the presence of big chains like Olive Garden, Brancaccio is confident that there’s room for more authentic Italian cuisine in Holland.
The new trattoria is set to impress with its hearty dishes. “The marinara and arancini will be a highlight,” Brancaccio said. “Arancini translates to ‘little oranges’ and will be made with Arborio rice, filled with prosciut- to, salami, Parmesan, garlic, shallots, fresh herbs, and a Manchego cream sauce. No one will leave hungry,” he said. “If five people come to my house for dinner, I cook for 25. Everyone walks out with to-go containers.”
Brancaccio’s commitment extends beyond the kitchen to his team. He emphasizes the importance of his staff, ensuring they know they are valued and integral to the restau- rant’s success. “Every single day, I make sure my employees know I can’t do this without them,” Brancaccio said. “
The wines will be carefully curated, featuring exclusive selections not readily available locally. Brancaccio and Sisson frequently visit Chicago’s “Eataly” for inspiration and sourc- ing premium ingredients, ensuring that the dishes at Telltales Trattoria will be elevated and exceptional.
Brancaccio is particularly excited about the pizza offerings, hinting at the possibility of opening additional pizza parlors around town.
The transition to Telltales Trattoria is more than a business move for Brancaccio; it’s a personal mission to bring the love and pas- sion of his family’s cooking to Holland.
Brancaccio said he has a soft opening planned for friends and family on Thursday, Oct. 3 and Friday, Oct. 4, and looks forward to welcoming the public on Saturday, Oct. 5. Visit tell-talestrattoria.com for more information.
Facebook Comments