Tell-Tales Trattoria Debuts

Tell-Tales Trattoria, located at 1642 S. Shore Dr in Holland, will hold its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2024.

The mastermind behind the transformation from Paisley Pig to an authentic Italian restaurant is none other than Mike Brancaccio. Originally from New Jersey, he’s diving into his Sicilian heritage, dusting off his great-grandfather’s recipes, and is on a mission to bring authen- tic pizza to Holland residents. “If it doesn’t look like a pterodactyl wing, it’s not pizza,” Brancaccio said with a laugh.

He’s the Executive Chef, and partner of the restaurant’s owner, Karin Sisson. Under Brancaccios direction, the Paisley Pig will be rebranded and remodeled, emerging as the Telltales Trattoria. This new venture promis- es a unique blend of new and creative Italian dishes and classic favorites. The restaurant will feature a nautical-themed decor, including a 130-year-old rowboat on display.

“We’re gearing everything toward boaters with a boat-themed cocktail menu,” Brancaccio said. “I’ve crafted a menu that pulls from my grandfather’s Sicilian recipes, offering everything homemade from scratch.” Despite the presence of big chains like Olive Garden, Brancaccio is confident that there’s room for more authentic Italian cuisine in Holland.