Carmen in concert

The West Michigan Opera Project will present Bizet’s “Carmen” at two West Michigan venues this weekend: Friday May 17 and Sunday May 19. In collaboration with the Kalamazoo Philharmonia, the performance will unfold as a concert version of the popular Georges Bizet. Set in 19th century Spain, the story centers around the intriguing story of fiercely independent girl named Carmen and her seduction of Don José, a troubled corporal of the Spanish Dragoons.

As her charms lure Don José, he forsakes his childhood sweetheart Michaëla, but falls

towards heartbreak when Carmen leaves him for the bullfighter Escamillo.

Leading the ensemble of professional singers are Alexandra Galla as Carmen, Jon

Lovegrove as Don José, Trent Broussard as Escamillo, and Sarah Faasse as Michaëla.

Andrew Koehler directs the Philharmonia; Austin McWilliams is WMOP’s music director.

West Michigan Opera Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting “Opera for All” — offering local singers and audiences opportunities for exploration and experience in the world of opera.

Two shows will be performed this weekend: The first takes place at Fountain Street Church, 24 Fountain St. NE, Grand Rapids. Friday, May 17, 7- 10 p.m. Free admission. On Sunday, May 19, Carmen will be performed at First United Methodist Church; 212 S. Park St., Kalamazoo, 3–6 p.m. Admission $7.