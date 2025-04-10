Save the date: Cider Week 2025

Cider enthusiasts, get ready to experience the ultimate celebration of craft cider in the heart of Michigan’s apple country! Cider Week GR is back for its 19th year, running from May 9-17, bringing a nine-day feast of tastings, events, and the world’s largest cider competition to Grand Rapids. This highly anticipated event, hosted by Experience Grand Rapids in partnership with the Michigan Cider Association, celebrates the region’s burgeoning cider scene in a way that’s sure to make any cider lover’s heart skip a beat.

From tap takeovers to guided tastings, the event will culminate in the Michigan Cider Fest, an exciting public festival at Rosa Parks Circle, where you can sip on Michigan-made ciders, enjoy local food, and groove to live music.

What You Can’t Miss During Cider Week GR:

GLINTCAP (Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition)

As the world’s largest cider competition, GLINTCAP brings together both local and international cider makers to crown the world’s best. The competition is a must for anyone passionate about discovering the finest ciders from around the globe.

Michigan Cider Fest

On Saturday, May 17, join the cider celebration at Rosa Parks Circle. This ticketed event will feature dozens of Michigan’s finest ciders, delectable local food, live music, and games. It’s the perfect way to dive into Michigan’s diverse cider culture and enjoy everything our state has to offer.

Flights of Flavor

Take your cider experience to the next level with the free Flights of Flavor pass. This year-round promotion lets you earn points toward exclusive merchandise every time you order a flight, and it’s the perfect way to experience Grand Rapids’ cider scene—especially during Cider Week!

For more details and to stay up-to-date on all the happenings, visit CiderWeekGR.com. Don’t miss out on this spectacular celebration of cider, community, and the best flavors Michigan has to offer.