Galactic Giveaway: May the Fourth Be With You

Tardy’s Collectors Corner in Grand Rapids announced it will participate in National Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

The comic store, in business since 1979, is located at 2009 Eastern Ave SE, Grand Rapids, and is one of two locations that will be participating in the free comic giveaway. The other is Tardy’s Underground Comics & Collectibles, located at 228 1/2 Trowbridge St. in Allegan.

Why May 4th, you ask? Well, it’s not just any ordinary day—it’s Star Wars Day! May the fourth be with you, always. This cosmic coincidence has sparked a tradition in the comic book universe, drawing fans from far and wide to support local independent comic book stores like Tardy’s. And let me tell you, they’ve got some seriously stellar treats in store for you.

Get your hands on “special release” free comics (yup, you read that right—limited to five per person) suitable for Padawans just starting their reading journey to seasoned Jedi Masters. As Gavin Willard of Tardy’s Collectors Corner puts it, “Comics are a great way to get young children interested in reading and help them to excel.” So, why not ignite that spark of imagination with some captivating tales from the comicverse?

But wait, there’s more! Dive into awesome in-store sales, snag special grab bags filled with mystery goodies, and brace yourselves for an out-of-this-world experience. That’s right, Members of the Star Wars 501st will be strutting their stuff at the Grand Rapids location, providing prime photo opportunities that’ll leave you feeling like you’re a part of the Rebel Alliance or the Galactic Empire!

