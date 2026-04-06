Kitten Caboodle: helping tiny arrivals thrive

As spring settles across West Michigan, animal welfare advocates are bracing for an annual surge that arrives as predictably as the warmer weather: kitten season. At the Humane Society of West Michigan, staff and volunteers expect to take in more than 700 kittens in the coming months, a sharp increase driven by the proliferation of stray and unaltered cats giving birth outdoors. The influx is not merely a matter of numbers. Many of the kittens arriving at the shelter are sick, undernourished and in need of intensive, round-the-clock care. The demands on staff, foster networks and medical resources can be overwhelming, particularly as litters arrive multiple times a day during peak season.

In response, the organization has introduced its “Kitten Caboodles” program, an initiative designed to bolster the supply of critical care items for the shelter’s youngest residents. Donations support essentials such as milk replacement formula, specialized kitten food, warming discs and toys designed to replicate the comforting rhythm of a mother cat’s heartbeat, along with necessary medical supplies. As an added incentive, donors are given the opportunity to name a rescued kitten, creating a personal connection to the lifesaving work.

Shelter leaders are also urging community members to take proactive steps to reduce the strain of kitten season. Spaying and neutering pets remains the most effective way to prevent unplanned litters. Residents who encounter kittens outdoors are encouraged to assess the situation before intervening; kittens that are clean, warm and well-fed are likely being cared for by their mother and should be left in place. However, if kittens appear thin, lethargic or abandoned, bringing them to a shelter is advised.

For more than 143 years, the Humane Society of West Michigan has served as the region’s largest animal welfare organization, offering adoption services, pet food assistance, temporary emergency housing, low-cost veterinary care and humane education programs. As a fully donor-funded nonprofit, its ability to respond during critical periods like kitten season depends heavily on community support. Those looking to make an immediate impact can support the “Kitten Caboodles” program by donating essential supplies at https://app.giveffect.com/campaigns/44835-kitten-caboodles-2026.

Every contribution helps provide lifesaving care to vulnerable kittens—donate today, share the campaign, or get involved to help ensure every kitten has a chance to survive and thrive.

For more information, visit https://www.hswestmi.org/.