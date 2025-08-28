Four wild events in West Michigan this weekend

This weekend in West Michigan offers something for every kind of crowd. Whether you’re looking to celebrate heritage, sip new brews, take in some theater, or dance the night away in costume, here’s a detailed guide to four wild events you won’t want to miss.

Muskegon: Polish Festival – 10th Anniversary

Kick off Labor Day weekend in Muskegon with the 10th Anniversary of the Muskegon Polish Festival, a two-day celebration of heritage, community and tradition. Taking over Hackley Park on both Friday and Saturday, the festival is dedicated to sharing Polish culture through food, music, education and family-friendly fun.

Guests can enjoy authentic Polish cuisine, vendors, drinks and lively entertainment throughout the day, while kids will have access to activities designed to keep the festival welcoming for all ages. Friday brings several special perks: admission is free to everyone from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and veterans as well as first responders receive free admission all day with a valid ID. Admission for those 21 and older is $10 at the gate, while those under 21 can enjoy the festival free of charge.

Hackley Park, 350 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon

Friday, Aug. 29, and Saturday, Aug. 30 | 11:30 a.m.–10 p.m.

$10 admission for ages 21+

Free for under 21

Free admission for everyone on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and for veterans and first responders with valid ID all day long.

All ages welcome | Family-friendly | Food, culture and live entertainment

Kalamazoo: Bell’s Brewery Exclusive Oberon Eclipse Experience

Beer fans and industry insiders alike will want to head to Kalamazoo on Saturday evening for Bell’s Brewery’s Exclusive Oberon Eclipse Experience. Hosted at the iconic Eccentric Café, the event doubles as both a public launch party and a media-first tasting of Bell’s newest creation. Attendees will be among the very first to sample the new brew while enjoying curated food pairings designed to complement the flavors.

The evening goes beyond beer, offering a silent disco, opportunities to snap photos and a chance to connect with the people behind one of Michigan’s most celebrated breweries. Members of the media are invited to RSVP by Aug. 20 to meagan@newbelgium.com to secure access to special tastings and informal conversations with Bell’s leadership.

Bell’s Eccentric Café, 355 E. Kalamazoo Ave., Kalamazoo

Saturday, Aug. 30 | Doors open at 6 p.m.

Open to the public

Media RSVP encouraged (meagan@newbelgium.com by Aug. 20)

For beer lovers, foodies and media professionals | 21+ atmosphere

Saugatuck: Broadway-Caliber “Waitress” at the Center for the Arts

The Saugatuck Center for the Arts brings the hit musical Waitress to life with a professional cast hand-selected from across the country by Artistic Director Kurt Stamm. Featuring an original score by Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles, the show tells the story of Jenna, a small-town waitress and pie-maker searching for a fresh start and the courage to take it.

Expect stunning sets, dynamic choreography and Broadway-level talent in an intimate West Michigan venue.

Saugatuck Center for the Arts, 400 Culver St., Saugatuck

Thursday–Saturday at 7:30 p.m. | Sunday at 2 p.m.

Open to the public

Mature content (themes of infidelity, domestic violence and strong language)

For musical theatre lovers, date nights and arts supporters

Grand Rapids: Shrek XXL – The Shrek Rave

End the weekend on a wild note with Shrek XXL, better known across the country as the Shrek Rave. This outrageous, tongue-in-cheek party takes over GLC Live at 20 Monroe on Saturday night, bringing its signature motto to life: “It’s dumb, just come, have fun.”

Themed visuals, Shrek-inspired music and costumes turn the night into what fans call a “Shrave”—a mashup of rave culture and the irreverent world of the beloved green ogre. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, and the result is a one-of-a-kind party atmosphere that’s as bizarre as it is unforgettable.

Doors open at 9 p.m., with tickets available in multiple tiers: $31 for early general admission, $37 for later-tier general admission and $54 for VIP access. Will Call opens two hours before doors, and guests must be 18 or older with valid ID.

Having toured nationally, the Shrek Rave has developed a cult following across the U.S., now making its way to Grand Rapids for a night of high-energy, meme-worthy fun. If you’re ready to dance, laugh and let loose, this is the party to close out August in truly unconventional fashion.

GLC Live at 20 Monroe, Grand Rapids

Saturday, Aug. 30 | Doors at 9 p.m. | Show at 9 p.m.

GA $31–$37 (tiered pricing) | VIP $54

Ages 18+ only | Tickets required

For rave fans, college crowds and costume lovers

From Muskegon’s cultural celebration to Kalamazoo’s exclusive beer debut and Grand Rapids’ late-night “Shrave,” this weekend is packed with opportunities to eat, drink, dance, and discover. No matter your vibe—family-friendly, foodie, or festival rave—you’ll find it right here in West Michigan.